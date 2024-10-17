Florida Catholics hold Rosary rallies to defeat pro-abortion amendment

On October 1, two Florida priests, Fr. Jim Simko and Fr. John Hoang braved hurricanes Helene and Milton to lead a Rosary Rally in Bradenton, Florida to defeat a pro-abortion amendment being voted on this November.

BRADENTON, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Catholics have gathered for a Rosary rally amid two hurricanes to pray for the defeat of a pro-abortion amendment.

On October 1, two Florida priests, Fr. Jim Simko and Fr. John Hoang braved hurricanes Helene and Milton to lead a Rosary Rally in Bradenton, Florida to defeat a pro-abortion amendment being voted on this November.

“The ‘Hail Mary’ said well is the force that puts the devil to flight,” Florida Catholic Cheryl Tatreau told LifeSiteNews, quoting St. Louis de Montfort.

“Praying the Rosary helps us to create God’s earth and provides us a weapon that chases the demons out,” she continued. “We do believe that through all prayers, and Rosaries, our Lord and Savior, Mary, and all the Saints, pulled back the gulf waters to stem a further tide of destruction.”

The rally, spearheaded by Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, Vote No on Florida, and Florida Preborn Rescue kicked off Respect Life Month in Florida. It gathered about 40 pro-lifers from various faiths, including some who were previously jailed for their pro-life work. The pro-lifers held signs reading “Stop Infanticide. Vote No on 4,” in reference to the proposed abortion amendment.

This November, Florida’s ballot will include Amendment 4, which, if passed, would enshrine abortion as a “right” in the state constitution. The ghastly amendment is being funded by major abortion pushers such as billionaire George Soros and Planned Parenthood.

Floridans are also fighting against Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana.

Tatreau warned that Amendment 4 would allow “abortions on demand, including after birth; allow anyone calling themselves a ‘medical professional’ to perform them; and remove parental consent.”

While Florida’s current abortion laws fall short of the true pro-life position, allowing the killing of unborn children before the six week mark, in cases of rape or incest, and when the mother’s life is purportedly at risk – doctors and other experts have continuously affirmed that there are no situations in which abortion is medically necessary – many in the state remain committed to preventing further expansion of the immoral practice.

“Locking arms, Christians across Florida are shouting, ‘Vote No on 4’ with the backing of Catholic Governor Ron DeSantis; the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops; Florida Voters Against Extremism; Keep Florida Pro Life; Do No Harm Florida; Life First PC; and the Florida Freedom Fund,” Tatreau stated.

“Catholic churches and priests are leading this charge, despite many churches and members refusing to engage because they consider it ‘political,'” she added.

While some refuse to touch the “political” subject, Tatreau revealed that another Rosary Rally is planned for October 28 since Hurricane Milton “blew out” the rally planned for October 7.

Share











