Florida city sets up rainbow bike racks to protest forced removal of pro-LGBT crosswalks

The move is seen as a protest against policies that essentially forbid rainbow crosswalks and other political messaging as a condition of receiving tax funding.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A Florida city is reportedly protesting directives to remove rainbow crosswalks in support of homosexual “pride” by putting up bike racks instead.

“The city of St. Petersburg has installed 11 Pride-inspired bike racks along Central Avenue and 25th Street as a ‘vibrant way’ to honor the LGBTQ+ community and replace art removed under state orders,” Florida’s Voice reported on Thursday. “The new installations are located in the Grand Central District, the same area where the city’s iconic Progressive Pride street mural previously existed.”

The decision follows both federal and state directives to ensure streets are focused on being safe and not on promoting a political agenda.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation issued directives in July requiring intersections to be kept ‘free from distractions,'” Florida’s Voice reported. “Officials argued that non-standard markings like rainbow crosswalks could confuse drivers and lead to traffic fatalities.”

As a result, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed municipalities to follow the federal directive. That resulted in the removal of St. Petersburg’s “Pride street mural.”

“The Department of Transportation under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered communities to remove the crosswalks and other street art by [September] or risk millions of dollars in state funding,” the Associated Press reported in August.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy previously explained the reasoning behind the federal directive.

“Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork. Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions,” Sec. Duffy, a practicing Catholic, announced on July 1. “Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball. USDOT stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate.”

Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks. Political banners have no place on public roads. I’m reminding recipients of @USDOT roadway funding that it’s limited to features advancing safety, and nothing else. It’s that simple. https://t.co/hA5FBsVFXO — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 1, 2025

While often framed as just targeting “pride” or Black Lives Matter artwork, Florida cities have applied the standard to all political messages.

In August, the city of Tampa announced it would remove a “Back the Blue” mural meant to honor police officers.

Some cities announced plans to fight back, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Share











