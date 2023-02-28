Florida county rejects CDC grant money over materials pushing COVID jab ‘education’

COLLIER, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A Florida county is refusing to accept federal grant money ostensibly for health education over associated material pushing COVID-19 vaccination on recipients.

The Naples Daily News reports that the Collier County Commission voted unanimously last week to cancel acceptance of a COVID-19 Extra Mile Migrant Farmworker grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The vote cancels the $1.2 million to be doled out over a four-year period and refunds the $167,000 already dispensed, which was to be spent on educating migrant workers about health issues and hiring and training community health workers to engage with them.

But controversy arose over educational materials that some saw as pushing the controversial COVID shots, although some county staffers and Commissioner Bill McDaniel concluded the materials were “educational in nature and not promotional to sway migrant workers,” per the Daily News.

Still, even ostensibly-impartial vaccine materials from the federal government are likely to be slanted in favor of federal health bureaucrats’ uncritical view of the shots. “We need to stop taking government grants tied to evil,” said Beth Sherman, a community member who spoke out at a recent commission meeting on the subject.

Many Americans continue to harbor grave concerns about the safety of the COVID shots, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, even as the Biden administration attempted to legally force Americans into receiving them.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 34,478 deaths, 192,755 hospitalizations, 18,649 heart attacks, and 26,504 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of February 17. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

