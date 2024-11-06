Florida defeats radical pro-abortion amendment in victory for pro-lifers

Led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida pro-lifers overcame a $40 million left-wing campaign that sought to add an abortion ‘right’ to the state constitution and nullify Florida’s pro-life laws.

FLORIDA (LifeSiteNews) — Florida pro-lifers, led by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, defeated a proposed amendment to embed a “right” to abortion in the state Constitution on Tuesday, breaking the abortion lobby’s two-year winning streak with amendments and denying them their most desired victory yet.

Amendment 4, the so-called “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” states that “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” It would have required abortion to be allowed for any reason before fetal “viability” and render post-“viability” bans effectively meaningless by exempting any abortion that an abortionist claims is for “health” reasons.

If successful, it would have overturned all of the Sunshine State’s pro-life laws, including its six-week abortion ban.

Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn child in his mother’s womb, is always gravely immoral and never needed nor justifiable to protect a mother’s life or health.

The amendment ostensibly says that it “does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” But many, such as DeSantis, have warned that “there’s a difference between consent,” which is what current law requires, “and notification. Notification is after the fact. The consent is obviously a condition precedent. They did that because they know going after parents’ rights is a vulnerability.”

Out-of-state leftist groups such as Planned Parenthood, the SEIU, and George Soros’s donor network poured more than $40 million into the fight for Amendment 4, but it finished with 57.11% support, short of the 60% threshold Florida requires for constitutional amendments.

DeSantis took an aggressive lead in working to defeat the amendment, including the launch of a new PAC to fight it, investigating alleged fraud used to collect the signatures that put it on the ballot, lobbying other Florida Republicans to speak up, work by the state health department to disseminate the real facts about both current law and the amendment, and a recent statewide day of prayer for Florida’s pro-life protections. Polling showed that Floridians were less likely to support it upon learning what it actually did.

This summer, the projected winner of the presidential election, former President Donald Trump, answered that he would be voting against Amendment 4 after some initial confusion about his position, but declined to confirm he had actually done so when asked about it on Election Day, instead admonishing a reporter to “just stop talking about that.”

Up until now, the abortion lobby has had consistent success since the overturn of Roe v. Wade using false claims that pro-life laws are dangerous to stoke fear about the issue among the general public, most visibly in the area of state constitutional amendments declaring “rights” to abortion immune from future legislation.

Pro-lifers have either failed to enact pro-life amendments or stop pro-abortion ones in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Vermont, and Ohio, prompting much conversation among pro-lifers about the need to develop new strategies to protect life at the ballot box, as well as a debate among Republicans over the political ramifications of continuing to take a clear pro-life position.

On Tuesday, results were not as positive for life outside of Florida, which was just one of 10 states with such amendments on the ballot. So far, pro-abortion amendments have passed in Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, and New York. In Nebraska, a constitutional amendment banning elective abortion after the first trimester (while not addressing early-term abortions either way) succeeded.

