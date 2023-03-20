Florida Democrat claims Republicans are ‘erasing our trans babies,’ DeSantis ‘wants to commit genocide’

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani pushed back against Republican legislation in the state aimed at protecting children from being mutilated with drugs and surgeries purported to change their gender.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A Florida state legislator claimed that Republicans are “erasing our trans babies” by seeking to restrict harmful transgender drugs and surgeries.

Democratic Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani made the comments on March 13 at a rally held by pro-LGBT activists while a Florida Senate committee debated Senate Bill 254. The legislation would prohibit gender-confused minors from receiving puberty blockers and surgeries that would permanently sever their reproductive capabilities and remove other healthy organs.

The legislation would also protect kids in custody disputes from having genital and chemical mutilation forced on them by one parent.

“When you strip away access to gender-affirming care, you are erasing trans people. You are erasing our trans babies!” – Rep. Eskamani pic.twitter.com/Ej3FsAuNN7 — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) March 20, 2023

“When you strip away access to gender-affirming care, you are erasing trans people. You are erasing our trans babies!” Eskamani said during the rally. She also claimed Governor Ron DeSantis “wants to commit genocide on trans people” before defending drag shows.

“When you demonize drag, you are demonizing queer culture,” the leftist Democrat said to rapturous cheers from the LGBT activists behind her.

Her comments drew criticism from a top Democrat who indicated the rhetoric was hurting the party. “Anna is why we lose,” an unnamed official told The Florida Standard.

The legislation follows a series of actions by the Floridian government meant to protect kids from harmful drugs and surgeries aimed at changing one’s gender.

For example, two medical boards in Florida voted in February to further extend the prohibition on minors taking cross-sex hormones, puberty blocking drugs, and getting genital surgeries as part of the state’s larger efforts to stop the chemical and genital mutilation of children, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 10269 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The February 10 joint meeting vote by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine and the Florida Board of Medicine closed a loophole that allowed universities to give kids “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery to treat gender dysphoria,” as part of clinical trials, Florida’s Voice reported.

In October, the Board of Medicine voted to ban transgender drugs and surgeries for minors but allowed for the university experimentation exception. The February vote eliminated this exception.

At a January 31 news conference, DeSantis denounced medical professionals for “giving teenagers, kids puberty blockers. They’re doing sex change operations. And so we actually have, you know, young adults who went through this when they were minors, and they’re saying this is a huge mistake. And, in fact, it’s not evidence based.”

In April, the state’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, released guidance warning against transgender drugs and surgeries for minors. The Florida Department of Health (DOH) Guidance stated:

Based on the currently available evidence, ‘encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm.

LifeSiteNews has compiled testimonies from formerly gender-confused people along with insights from credential medical experts on the harms of transgenderism. This is a resource for confronting LGBT activists and helping gender-confused individuals realize the harms of chemical and surgical mutilations. Read more here.

RELATED

DeSantis team releases ad showing brutal reality of trans surgeries in response to Biden

Michael Knowles is right: Eradicating transgenderism is morally and politically imperative

Share











