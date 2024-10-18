Florida denies license for new abortion facility over history of violations

The Florida government denied a license to the abortion business July Medical Services, which is operated by a group that had numerous health and safety violations and allegedly failed to report child sexual abuse in Louisiana.

(Live Action) — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) denied a license last week for an abortion facility looking to open in Pensacola, despite an August 28 recommendation from a judge that suggested the state should administer such a license.

The abortion organization, July Medical Services, says its facility, Hope Medical of Pensacola, will commit abortions, among other things. July Medical is operated by a former abortion business in Shreveport, Louisiana — June Medical Services — which had operated under the name “Hope Medical Group for Women.” Hope Medical Group had numerous health and safety violations in that state and was also subject to a criminal investigation after it reportedly failed to report instances of child rape.

After the AHCA first denied July Medical’s request to open in 2023, the abortion business appealed to state administrative judge Yolanda Green, who said that June Medical’s Louisiana violations were not serious enough to stop Florida from approving the license. Green said many of the the violations “consisted of lack of documentation in personnel files, lack of board meeting minutes, and inadequate documentation to verify physician’s orders failed to demonstrate diligence.” Because she said “most of these violations were non-repeated offenses,” the facility should be allowed to open.

READ: Florida Catholics hold Rosary rallies to defeat pro-abortion amendment

The AHCA however, has disagreed. According to CBS News, Agency Secretary Jason Weida signed a 49-page final order citing Hope Medical Group’s violations as reason why the abortion facility would not be granted a Florida license. “June Medical’s demonstrated pattern of deficient performance is therefore legally sufficient grounds to deny July Medical’s license application,” the final order read.

Most preborn children in Florida are currently protected from abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, though next month the state’s voters will decide on a ballot measure, Amendment 4, which would embed a “right” to abortion in the state’s constitution and effectively undo nearly all preborn protections.

Though the AHCA’s denial was considered a “final order,” it can be appealed.

Republished with permission from Live Action.

Share











