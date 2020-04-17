Florida doctors arrested for stealing Trump flag from neighbor’s house

PENSACOLA, Florida, April 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Husband-and-wife gynecologists in Florida have been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a Trump 2020 flag from atop their neighbor’s house while their young children were forced to watch.

An arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office states that Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche drove a golf cart up to the house on April 7, then climbed a ladder to take down the flag, WKRG reported.

The event was captured on Ring doorbell security video:

SHOCKING VIDEO!



Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen's Trump flag w kids in tow.



The little boy is begging them to stop.



Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child.



Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

Their children, a small boy and a crying baby, were accompanying them. The video shows the boy pleading with them not to go through with the act because it would land them in prison. Their parents ignored the appeals, and Webb-Fraiche can be heard cheering “yes, baby, yes!” once the flag has been taken down.

The flag’s owner, real estate developer David Brannen, said the couple caused $500 worth of damage to the base of the flagpole, on top of the $200 value of the flag itself. He told the Pensacola News Journal that he decided to press charges not over the monetary value but because of the children’s presence.

“I want everybody to understand that I’m just trying to protect these kids,” Brannen told the News Journal. “That’s 90 percent of it. It would be nice to get my stuff paid for, but … if I don’t get back the pole or whatnot, that’s not a big deal. I just want to make sure these people know how serious this is.”

Another neighbor, Michael Preskitt, told the paper that Geoffrey Fraiche admitted to him what happened the next day, claiming “we were just playing a game, and we were drunk.” Preskitt said he told Fraiche that he needed to tell the truth.

“That’s the terrible part of everything,” he said. “You’re out at 9 or 10 at night, whenever that occurred, you’re intoxicated and you’ve got your children in a vehicle? That just made it even worse.”

Geoffrey Fraiche is listed as working at Sacred Heart Hospital and Laura Webb-Fraiche at West Florida Hospital. Neither facility said much about the incident, though Ascension Sacred Heart said Fraiche was not their employee but rather a private doctor with a practice in the building.

A West Florida spokesman said simply that it does “not condone these alleged actions,” which are “currently being assessed internally."

The couple has been charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “You can tell from their chipper mugshots that they still haven't grasped the severity of what they have done,” PJ Media’s Megan Fox observed.