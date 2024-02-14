Florida driver charged with a felony for leaving burnout marks on ‘Pride crosswalk’

‘Keep in mind they’ll charge this 19-year-old with a hate crime but will refuse to do so when a transgender terrorist deliberately targets and murders Christian children,’ a commentator wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — A young Florida driver has been charged with a felony after his truck was caught on video intentionally leaving “burnout” (skid) marks on a city crosswalk painted in the colors of the rainbow flag.

Dylan Brewer, 19, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving, according to a statement from the Delray Police Department.

“On the evening of Sunday, February 4th, 2024, witnesses reported that Brewer was observed intentionally performing multiple burnouts with his vehicle over the LGBTQ pride crosswalk at the intersection of NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue,” the police statement explained. “The reckless action caused significant damage to the streetscape painting, which serves as a symbol of unity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community.”

Brewer turned himself in to the Delray Police Department on Monday, February 12 and was taken to the Palm Beach County jail. He was released early the next morning after posting a $5,250 bond.

The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council said in the statement that the vandalism should be considered a “hate crime,” according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel report.

Mainstream and LGBTQ-oriented media attempted to make their headlines for the story about the incident as incendiary as possible:

“Man arrested after vandalizing South Florida LGBTQ Pride mural, police say,” one local TV outlet said.

“Florida man arrested for defacing Pride intersection painted to honor Pulse nightclub victims,” blared a headline at The Advocate, a longtime gay publication.

Not to be outdone, Pink News’ grossly embellished headline screamed, “Teen arrested after Pulse shooting memorial vandalised with truck,” implying he had plowed his truck into the Pulse Nightclub Memorial in Orlando.

“Dylan Reese Brewer (19) was arrested and faces felony charges for criminal mischief for driving over an LGBTQ mural,” one Florida X user wrote. “Keep in mind they’ll charge this 19 year old with a ‘hate crime’ but will refuse to do so when a transgender terrorist deliberately targets and murders Christian children.”

“Also worth noting that the same people that are condemning him are the ones that cheered the billions upon billions worth of property destruction that BLM unleashed upon us,” he continued.

“I AM CALLING FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF POLITICAL PRISONER DYLAN BREWER,” wrote attorney Anthony Sabatini, a Florida Republican running for Congress in the state’s 11th district, in all caps.

“GOV. DESANTIS MUST GRANT AN IMMEDIATE PARDON FOR THE FAKE CRIME OF DRIVING OVER AN LGBTQ FLAG,” he urged, adding that the rainbow colors “SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN ALLOWED TO BE PLACED THERE.”

I AM CALLING FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF POLITICAL PRISONER DYLAN BREWER GOV. DESANTIS MUST GRANT AN IMMEDIATE PARDON FOR THE FAKE CRIME OF DRIVING OVER AN LGBTQ FLAG (WHICH SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN ALLOWED TO BE PLACED THERE) https://t.co/UdvsOheWo5 pic.twitter.com/6CpIrWI6f1 — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 13, 2024

