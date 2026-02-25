Florida GOP candidate gives ‘passionate rebuke of abortion’ while campaigning for governor

James Fishback said he would sign a complete abortion ban in Florida if given the chance but also pledged to support paid maternity leave and more crisis pregnancy centers.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback gave a strikingly passionate denunciation of abortion during a Tuesday campaign stop.

Fishback, a 31-year-old investment firm CEO and self-described “Christ first, America first patriot,” affirmed his desire to “eliminate” abortion entirely in the state of Florida during a speech in Okaloosa County.

Floridian Chris Nelson called Fishback’s monologue “the most PASSIONATE rebuke of abortion I have ever seen!”

🚨James Fishback gives the most PASSIONATE rebuke of abortion I have ever seen! Vows to replace all 53 abortion clinics in Florida with crisis pregnancy centers and give moms paid maternity leave! “I can’t stand the thought of a single mom walking to a Planned Parenthood saying,… pic.twitter.com/Fu0U3q9MuU — Chris Nelson 🏝️🇺🇸 (@ReOpenChris) February 25, 2026



Fishback pledged to shut down the existing 53 abortion centers in Florida if elected governor and said he would sign a full abortion ban if given the chance.

“It would be the honor of a lifetime,” he said.

He stressed the importance of going beyond standard conservative goals of enacting pro-life laws by erecting crisis pregnancy centers to support pregnant mothers.

“I can’t stand the thought of a single mom walking to a Planned Parenthood saying, ‘I would keep the baby if I could just get baby food for the first three months,” said Fishback, then echoing abortion clinics’ essential response: “No, ma’am, all we offer is murder.’”

“I would keep the baby if I could just get some prenatal and postpartum care. ‘No, ma’am, all we offer is murder.’”

“I would keep the baby if I just could have some support. No, all we offer is murder.”

“We can get rid of abortion,” Fishback continued. He emphasized, however, that since unexpected pregnancies will never be eliminated, material support for vulnerable mothers is critical.

“We will come together as a community and support our moms with baby food, with diapers, with prenatal and postpartum care,” Fishback said after proposing to replace all of Florida’s abortuaries with crisis pregnancy centers.

He pledged further to enact “statewide paid maternity leave for every mom in Florida” in an unusual stance for a Republican.

Fishback opened his speech in Okaloosa County with prayer to Jesus Christ after being “challenged” to begin his speeches differently.

“Allow us to heed the wisdom of Luke 6:46: ‘Why do you call me Lord, Lord, and not do as I say?’ Lord, invite us into the light of your face, to follow your commandments and precepts, no matter how large or small that challenge is. Give us the courage.”

“At the end of the day, may your will be done,” Fishback concluded in prayer.

“This country was founded on Christianity, and Christ is King,” Fishback, a Catholic, then declared.

