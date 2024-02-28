Florida GOP senator stalls pro-life bill after backlash over Alabama IVF ruling

Erin Grall shelved her pro-life legislation after high-profile Republicans criticized the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are legal children, citing its threat to IVF.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A Florida lawmaker on Monday shelved a bill that would allow people to file wrongful death lawsuits over the death of an unborn child due to political fallout from the Alabama Supreme Court decision that recognized frozen human embryos as children.

Republican Sen. Erin Grall postponed action on Florida’s SB 476 (Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child bill) after “fertility clinics” using in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Alabama were forced to halt their operations following the state’s high court ruling. Ninety-three percent of all embryos created through IVF are destroyed, since in the process many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail.

The lawsuit behind the ruling concerned a wrongful death lawsuit brought by three couples against the “fertility clinic” Center for Reproductive Medicine and Mobile Infirmary Medical Center for the accidental destruction of their embryos by a patient who accessed the storage area and then grabbed and dropped them. The parents contended the tragedy was covered under Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

“Although I have worked diligently to respond to questions and concerns, I understand there is still work that needs to be done,” Sen. Grall said. “It is important we get the policy right with an issue of this significance.”

High-profile Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have denounced the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, viewing it as a threat to IVF, which is also commonly used by homosexuals.

“I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” Trump said on Friday following the ruling.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and firm Trump supporter Kari Lake declared, “In the Senate, I will advocate for increased access to fertility treatment,” adding, “I oppose restrictions.”

“We’ve got to talk about making sure we don’t take away women’s rights [sic] to IVF, women who are childbearing age and want to give birth to children,” said liberal GOP Rep. Nancy Mace while campaigning for Trump in South Carolina. “I’ll be working very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Trump later took credit for the wave of support for IVF among Republicans, saying, “A lot of politicians were very happy because they didn’t know how to respond to the decision that came down. Now they all know how to respond.”

An amended Florida bill that excludes frozen embryos from legal protection as human children remains a possibility, but Grall and the state legislature’s path forward on the issue of “wrongful death” of the unborn remains uncertain.

Grall later told reporters at the Florida Capitol that even if another similar House bill “came over,” she is “not sure we would be in the right spot,” adding “there are two weeks of session left, and I don’t have a crystal ball.”

It has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States after IVF; a 2019 NBC News profile of Florida IVF practitioner Craig Sweet acknowledged that his practice has discarded or abandoned approximately a third of the embryos it places in cold storage.

The Catholic Church teaches that IVF is gravely immoral because it separates the sexual act from procreation and violates the right of the child to be born of a conjugal union.

A Swedish study has found that children conceived with a certain type of in vitro fertilization have a 51 percent increased risk of intellectual impairment – defined as an IQ score below 70.

Fourteen states currently ban all or most abortions, but IVF is permitted everywhere in the country, and even most pro-life politicians generally steer clear of the issue.

Share











