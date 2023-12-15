Florida law forces school board to pull 13 books after parents read aloud explicit content

If a school board forces a parent to stop reading a book during a board meeting due to sexual content, the district must pull the book from schools.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Florida law forced the Brevard County School Board to pull 13 books from district schools after board members stopped parents from reading explicit and pornographic passages during its Tuesday meeting.

While most of the books were undergoing a formal review by the board, parents reportedly frustrated with the “slow” process took advantage of HB 1069, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, Florida’s Voice reported.

The law states regarding reading material in schools that “Parents shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection” at a school board meeting. “If the school board denies a parent the right to read passages” due to sexual or pornographic content, the material must then be removed from schools.

In November, the recently elected Brevard School Board vice chair Gene Trent motioned to permanently remove a list of about 300 books on the state’s list of removed/discontinued books for 2022-2023. He expressed concern that the Brevard book review committee would “probably go through 15 to 19 books per year – so it would go a little bit slow.”

The motion was then amended to only remove the books on the list that had been formally challenged in Brevard public schools (now numbered at 31), but the amended motion was rejected by the board.

On Tuesday, members of Brevard and Indian River chapters of Moms for Liberty and other conservative groups took turns reading explicit passages from books until they were stopped by board chair Megan Wright.

“I’m going to ask that you please refrain from cursing and reading horrible books,” Wright told Brevard Moms for Liberty Chapter Chair Deborah Crisafulli, the first speaker to read a book excerpt aloud.

One passage from Jesus Land, read by Moms for Liberty Indian River chair Jennifer Pippin, pornographically depicts oral sex and is too indecent for reprint here.

According to the school district, of the books read aloud during the meeting, seven were stopped due to sexual content — two of which were not on the school district’s formally challenged books list — and six were stopped due to profanity.

According to Florida’s voice, several board members expressed frustration with the parents during the meeting, with one even likening their read-alouds as an “abuse” of school district policy.

“When a minority of opinions is not winning, they feel the need to circumvent rules or abuse rules, and that’s what we witnessed here tonight,” board member Jennifer Jenkins lamented.

​Pippin, who led another successful effort to have books pulled from schools during an Indian River County School board meeting on August 28, told Florida’s Voice that the parents were “not circumventing rules.”

“No. The law trumps policy and procedure. State law trumps board policy and procedure,” Pippin explained. “We weren’t circumventing the law. We were following the law.”

She added that she believes that the parents’ method saves “literally hours and hours” of taxpayer money.

“Why go through the process that takes so much time and money when it can literally be solved in 30 seconds per book?” Pippin said.

Brevard Moms for America said in an Instagram post that the Brevard County School Board’s policy is “unacceptable, as it is projected to take 15 years to complete.”

