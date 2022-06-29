Florida law protecting employees from being subjected to critical race theory training set to take effect

The new law bans employee training that instills ideas such as that a racial or ethnic group is inherently 'privileged' or 'oppressed.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A new Florida law that bans critical race theory training in the workplace is set to take effect July 1.

HB 7, which aims to help banish what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls “corporate wokeness,” prohibits critical race theory training for employees in ideas such as the following:

Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another race, color, sex, or national origin.

An individual, by virtue of their race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

An individual’s moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race, color, sex, or national origin.

Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin cannot and shouldn’t attempt to treat others without respect to race, color, sex, or national origin.

An individual, by virtue of their race, color, sex, or national origin, bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.

An email notice from ADP Comprehensive Services made clear that the law, which applies to employers with 15 or more employees, “shouldn’t be construed to prohibit discussion of the concepts listed above as part of a larger course of training, provided such training is given in an objective manner without endorsement of the concepts.”

HB 7 also aims to help ensure “freedom from indoctrination” in the classroom, banning the teaching of critical race theory concepts in Florida schools as well.

The law was challenged in federal court immediately after DeSantis signed it. “The plaintiffs include three teachers, a consulting firm that provides implicit bias training to law firms and other entities, and a young child enrolling in kindergarten this summer,” Bloomberg Law reported.

“What we will not do is let people distort history to try to serve their current ideological goals,” DeSantis told a crowd in Hialeah Gardens before signing the bill.

“Unfortunately, you’ve seen employees, mostly working for major Fortune 500 companies, that get subjected to this same type of ideology in the guise of workforce training,” he said.

Conservatives argue that critical race theory stokes racial divisions rather than healing them. Former President Donald Trump worked to remove it from federal training programs and publicly advocated its removal from public education.

