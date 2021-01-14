Florida legislator urges governor Ron DeSantis to strip state funds from Big Tech companies

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Florida legislator Randy Fine has urged the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, to divest state funds from five Big Tech companies, citing their efforts to “silence tens of millions good, patriotic Americans.”

“I write today to ask that you order the immediate divestment of any Florida-held equity and debt of the following companies: Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet (Google),” he wrote in a letter to DeSantis and his Cabinet.

This morning I asked the Governor and Cabinet to divest the state from Amazon, Twitter, Apple, Google, and Facebook. They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we. @Fla_Pol pic.twitter.com/QfoUhghgnP — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) January 12, 2021

Twitter and Facebook permanently banned President Trump and several prominent Trump allies and conservatives following the January 6 Capitol protest last week. Amazon, Apple, and Google then blacklisted Parler, a conservative social media alternative to Twitter.

“Last week’s attack of the United States Capitol was one of the saddest days of my life,” Rep. Fine said, labelling those who breached the Capitol as “terrorists.”

Nevertheless, he added, “I am deeply disturbed to see the country’s major technology companies use the actions of these few as a pretext to silence tens of millions of good, patriotic Americans, millions of whom live here in Florida.”

“No matter what one thinks about President Trump, he remains the duly-elected President of the United States until noon on January 20th,” Fine said. “If the President of the United States can be silenced by these companies, then so can anyone.”

Rep. Fine accused Twitter and Facebook of “one-sided viewpoint discrimination targeting conservatives,” noting that they “allow actual terrorists around the world to use their platforms.”

In addition to the president, top Trump allies including Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and General Michael Flynn, Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby, and virtually the whole Stop the Steal movement have been suspended by the major social media platforms since last Wednesday.

Conservative commentators have reportedly been inexplicably losing tens of thousands of followers on Twitter in recent days as well. Former Republican congressman Ron Paul, pro-life groups, patriotic clothing retailers, and Students For Trump have all faced bans or censorship by Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the events at the Capitol.

“While I do not dispute that, as private companies, it is within their rights to choose who to do business with, it is also our right as a state to determine which companies in which we wish to invest,” Rep. Fine continued.

An Idaho internet provider has already blocked Facebook and Twitter, in response to customers complaining about their censorship.

“They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we.” Fine said. “Florida taxpayers should not be forced to do business with entities that censor them.”