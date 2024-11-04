Florida parish damaged by second fire in 16 months after overturn of Roe v. Wade

Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando was hit by another fire last month after a previous one destroyed the original sanctuary on the one-year anniversary of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Parishioner Christopher Kilday told LifeSite he thinks abortion activists are responsible.

ORLANDO, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A Florida parish has been set on fire for the second time in 16 months, in what parishioners are warning is likely an attack by abortion activists.

On October 17, Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando, Florida, announced that fire had damaged the temporary altar that was set up in the parish hall after a previous fire in June 2023 destroyed the original sanctuary.

“The latest fire incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF),” the parish wrote on its website. “The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.”

According to Christopher Kilday, a local parishioner, the damage included the carpets, ceiling, and a fabric curtain situated behind the altar that had an image of the Holy Spirit as a dove. Statues of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph suffered smoke damage, while everything suffered general water damage from the fire sprinkler.

The first attack occurred on June 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

During the 2023 fire, which police are still investigating, both the altar and the tabernacle were burned. Miraculously, one Eucharistic host, covered under the ash, survived the fire. The host can currently be venerated at Eucharistic adoration in the parish hall.

Kilday told LifeSiteNews that he believes the attack was driven by a hatred of both the Catholic Church and the unborn.

“I believe abortionist/satanists are behind the attack because the first attack occurred on the anniversary the overturning of Roe v Wade. Additionally, both fires were started in front of the altar, an attempt to desecrate our Lord,” he said.

“Florida has an abortion measure on the ballot, and we are obviously opposed to it,” he continued. “Additionally, members of our parish pray the Rosary at abortion clinics to fight against this demonic ritual.”

Kilday added that he believes the Florida parish has been especially targeted as it is a traditional parish within the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter, embraces the fullness of the Catholic faith, and is led by a faithful pastor.

“I joined this parish after escaping from CA last year,” he explained. “I shopped around town, and settled on the Ordinariate after visiting the lukewarm Novis Ordo offerings around town.”

“Imagine my surprise after attending only two Masses, that fateful Saturday when I returned, only to see the Church destroyed by flames,” he continued. “I knew that Incarnation was my new home, for if Satan hates this parish, something special must be happening here, and it is.”

Unfortunately, Incarnation Parish is not the only church to be attacked following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

According to the CatholicVote, there have been 94 attacks on pregnancy centers and pro-life groups in the U.S. since the since the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May 2022.

While the abortion activists’ “summer of rage” has ended, pregnancy centers and churches are still being attacked, especially as activists publicly promote violence and destruction.

