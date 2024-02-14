Florida priest known for liturgical abuses put on leave over child sex abuse accusation

Bishop Frank Dewane announced in a letter to parishioners that Father Jerome Kaywell has been placed on administrative leave following ‘an allegation of sexual misconduct’ with a minor.

VENICE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — The bishop of Venice, Florida, has put a priest known for liturgical abuse on leave for an accusation of sexually abusing a minor.

Bishop Frank Dewane announced in a letter to parishioners that Father Jerome Kaywell has been placed on administrative leave following “an allegation of sexual misconduct” with a minor.

“The Diocese of Venice has received notification from a law firm of an allegation of sexual misconduct by Reverend Jerome Kaywell, with someone who was a minor at the time,” Dewane wrote. “The incident allegedly occurred in the Winter of 2013/2014. Father Kaywell denies that the allegation is true and maintains he is innocent.”

“In accordance with the Diocesan Policy for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults, upon learning of the allegation, I have placed Father Kaywell on administrative leave pending a preliminary investigation.”

“We pray for the relief of the pain and suffering experienced by all victims,” the bishop stated. “We pray that the Lord of Truth and Light will guide us all in His ways! Further, these are very painful times for Father Kaywell, all involved in the allegation and also for all of you, as well as the clergy and myself. Let us remain united in prayer.”

Fr. Kaywell was a music and TV producer before being ordained a priest and is known for recording a Grammy-winning album with a gospel band called the Winans in 1985, according to CNA.

Kaywell, who has been a pastor of a Punta Gorda church in Florida since 2004, is also known for liturgical abuse, incorporating New Age breathing practices into the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, as LifeSiteNews reported.

In a recorded Sunday Mass on January 22, 2022, Fr. Jerry Kaywell replaced the Penitential Act with “a beautiful in-breath.”

“And let’s breathe out our preoccupations, and our projects, and our worries, and our plans,” he continued.

“Let’s take another big breath, and we feel ourselves enter a silence that leads us into the mystical dimension of our faith.”

The breathing practices reflect techniques commonly seen in New Age “mindfulness meditation” or yoga, which the Church has condemned.

Kaywell’s innovations clearly violated norms for the Introductory Rites of Mass outlined in the General Instruction and by the USCCB.

In January 2022, Bishop Dewane did not sanction Kaywell for his liturgical abuses. Instead, he banned priests in his diocese from celebrating Mass ad orientem, falsely claiming priests do not have a right to adopt the traditional posture of facing the tabernacle during Mass.

READ: Florida bishop forbids priests to celebrate Mass facing the tabernacle

Share











