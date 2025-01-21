Florida pro-lifers endorse DeSantis’ proposals to strengthen ballot initiative process

Governor DeSantis’ proposed changes to ballot initiatives are ‘vital to ensuring election integrity in the Sunshine State’ ahead of another possible pro-abortion measure, Florida Voice for the Unborn’s Andrew Shirvell said.

(Florida Voice for the Unborn) — Florida Voice for the Unborn Executive Director Andrew Shirvell today issued the following statement regarding the governor’s proposed changes to Florida’s citizens’ initiative petition process:

“As a grassroots pro-life lobbying organization heavily involved in last November’s victory over the abortion industry’s proposed pro-abortion Amendment 4, Florida Voice for the Unborn has been working since that time to advance changes to the state’s constitutional amendment process.”

Shirvell continued, “The fact is, Amendment 4 should have never been placed on the General Election ballot due to the overwhelming amount of fraud and deception that the abortion industry perpetrated in order to collect the requisite number of signatures from Florida voters. While the abortion industry’s deceit was discovered too late to stop Amendment 4 from going before voters, the citizens’ initiative petition process must be immediately and substantially overhauled to safeguard the integrity of the process and prohibit fraudsters, like the abortion industry, from making a mockery of the process again in the future.”

Shirvell further remarked, “Governor Ron DeSantis has officially called the Legislature into a Special Session under Article III, Section 3 of the Florida Constitution. This Special Session is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 27, 2025. Per the official proclamation, one of the items to be considered during the Special Session is legislation and appropriations relating to the ‘citizens’ initiative petition process.’”

Shirvell continued, “Governor DeSantis has provided the leaders of the Republican supermajority Legislature with a comprehensive proposal that would strengthen the integrity of the citizens’ initiative petition process. The highlights of this proposal include:

eliminating third-party collection of petition forms;

mandating that Florida voters turn in a petition form for a proposed constitutional amendment only in-person at a county Supervisor of Elections office or via the U.S. mail, with appropriate safeguards to ensure correct voter identification;

granting the Secretary of State’s office power to decertify an initiative petition;

creating a right for any citizen to sue and challenge the certification of an initiative petition;

requiring Florida Supreme Court opinions to determine whether initiative petitions comply with the ‘inalienable rights clause of Article 1, Section 2 of the Florida Constitution;’

compelling certain explicit disclosures by an initiative petition sponsoring organization and the Attorney General’s office so as to better inform Florida voters as to the true intent and effects of a proposed constitutional amendment.

Florida Voice for the Unborn fully supports all of these proposed changes, which are vital to ensuring election integrity in the Sunshine State. Moreover, time is of the essence. Already, the sponsoring organization behind last year’s failed proposed Amendment 3 (legalizing recreational marijuana) has launched a new petition drive for the 2026 election cycle. The Florida abortion industry is likely planning to do the same. Florida Voice for the Unborn calls upon Florida Senate President Ben Albritton and state House Speaker Daniel Perez to guarantee that comprehensive legislation implementing Governor DeSantis’ proposed reforms is passed during the upcoming Special Session. Delaying consideration of such necessary changes to the citizens’ initiative petition process until the regular 2025 Legislative Session begins on March 4th is completely unacceptable!”

Shirvell concluded, “Florida Voice for the Unborn commends Governor DeSantis for taking the lead on this important issue. As we have done in the past, Florida Voice for the Unborn also continues to thank Governor DeSantis for his administration’s outstanding leadership efforts in helping to expose the radical nature of pro-abortion Amendment 4 last year. To that end, Florida Voice for the Unborn is one of many co-sponsoring organizations of this year’s National Prayer Service, which is held annually on the morning of the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., because Governor DeSantis will be specifically honored there next Friday, January 24th, with the prestigious 2025 National Pro-Life Recognition Award given by Priests for Life and the National Pro-Life Religious Council.”

Florida Voice for the Unborn is a Tallahassee-based grassroots lobbying group that only focuses on pro-life issues impacting the unborn. It is strictly independent, and its work is guided by faith in God’s only Son, Jesus Christ. Florida Voice for the Unborn supports all peaceful efforts by elected officials and others to end abortion and save lives. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Truth Social, and YouTube @UnbornVoiceFL, and visit our website at FloridaVoiceForTheUnborn.com.

Republished with permission from Florida Voice for the Unborn.

