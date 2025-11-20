Florida rescues 122 missing, abused children through ‘Operation Home for the Holidays’

‘We will prosecute their abusers to the fullest extent of the law,’ Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declared. The operation has so far resulted in six felony arrests, with more anticipated.

TAMPA, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A massive law enforcement operation comprised of local, state, and federal authorities has led to the recovery of over 100 missing children, many of whom had been exploited and abused. It has been hailed as “one of the largest child-recovery operations in American history.”

Conducted over a two-week span, “Operation Home for the Holidays” located vulnerable youth throughout Central Florida, including 57 children in the Tampa Bay region, 14 in Orlando, 22 in Jacksonville, and 29 in Fort Myers, according to a statement from the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The children ranged in age from 23 months to 17 years old, and many had experienced various levels of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or exposure to other criminal activity including pornography, prostitution, and the drug trade.

“Child predators, stay out of Florida. You are not welcome here,” warned Uthmeier in a Fox & Friends interview.

“I am deeply grateful for everyone that made Operation Home for the Holidays a massive success,” said Uthmeier. “Many of these kids have been victimized in unspeakable ways.”

“We will prosecute their abusers to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

The rescue mission reached beyond Florida’s borders to nine other states and so far has resulted in six felony arrests, with additional felony arrests anticipated.

“Operation Home for the Holidays is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with urgency and shared purpose to recover Florida’s most vulnerable children,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor N. Hatch. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DCF continues to seize opportunities to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to maximize our impact—this time, bringing more than 120 children to safety.”

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, DJJ is proud to support the recovery of critically missing and endangered youth through Operation Home for the Holidays,” said Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Matthew J. Walsh. “Through collaboration with our state, federal, and local partners, we were able to locate these youth and connect them with essential services. We are grateful for this opportunity to strengthen our shared commitment to the Governor’s mission of keeping Florida’s communities safe.”

The mission reportedly utilized real-time intelligence and field operations to locate missing children, while victim advocates and child welfare specialists coordinated with law enforcement partners to provide immediate resources to the rescued children.

Share











