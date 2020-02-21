Florida senate votes to require abortionists to get parental consent before aborting teens’ babies

TALLAHASSEE, February 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A proposed law to require minors seeking abortions in Florida to first obtain approval from a parent cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday, opening the way for it to become law.

Florida already requires parents to be notified, but Senate Bill 404 forbids abortionists from going through with a minor’s abortion unless they receive a “notarized written statement signed by a minor and either her mother, her father, or her legal guardian” agreeing that “the abortion is in the best interest of the minor.”

Consent would not be required in cases of “medical emergency” or if a judge grants a waiver. Judicial waivers must be based on finding “clear and convincing evidence” of the minor’s maturity to make the decision or else that a “preponderance of the evidence” indicates that her parents are sexually abusing her.

The Florida Senate voted 23-17 to pass the bill earlier this month, and the Florida House voted 75-43 in favor of it this week, ABC News reports.

“What we are talking about is a child, and here were are talking about a child who is carrying a child,” bill sponsor and Republican state Rep. Erin Grall said. “By including parents in this decision we empower the family. It is the critical backbone of our civilized society.”

Pro-life Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared his support for parental consent requirements, and once he signs SB 404 it will take effect starting July 1.

“The fact is, there is widespread bi-partisan support among the citizens of Florida for the involvement of parents in their minor child’s life-altering decisions,” Florida Voice for the Unborn executive director Andrew Shirvell said in a press release. “Parents are the ones who need to be involved – not the bloody merchants of death at Planned Parenthood! The legislation passed today will allow parents to help their minor daughter choose life when faced with an unexpected pregnancy.”

The law is likely to face a lawsuit from the abortion lobby, which at the very least would delay its enforcement. But while current US Supreme Court precedent forces states to allow most abortions, the Court has also consistently upheld numerous lesser abortion regulations in the name of both respect for fetal life and concern for women’s safety, including parental involvement laws.