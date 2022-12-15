Florida subpoenas medical groups defending child mutilation in transgender Medicaid lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) issued subpoenas to 20 organizations over their involvement in a lawsuit relating to the state’s ban on Medicare coverage for gender “transitions” for minors.
The subpoenas, issued in November to organizations including the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology (AAPP), and the American Pediatric Association (APA), seek to discover the organizations’ stances on “gender-affirming” care, the organizations’ decision making and leadership structure with regard to how they decided to promote gender “treatments,” what “treatments” the organizations use for gender “affirming” care and the side effects of any attempted “treatment,” and how many of their members support their “gender” policies, according to documents recently issued to the Daily Caller.
All organizations issued a subpoena currently or at one point have either employed people or themselves promoted child mutilation in the name of “gender affirmation,” the Caller reported.
The subpoenas also ask the organizations why they sought to file an amicus brief in a lawsuit dealing with Florida’s ban on Medicaid coverage for “sex-change” surgeries and drugs for minors. The plaintiffs of the suit, Dekker v. Marstiller, contend that Florida’s ban violates the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, a provision in Obamacare that prohibits federally funded programs to discriminate on the basis of sex, and provisions of the Medicaid Act.
Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been arrested and jailed after refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronoun, "they", in the classroom.
This insane step by Irish authorities must be called out for what it is: the unhinged intimidation of an educator by demented ideologues.
Burke was suspended by his school for refusing to use the transgender pronouns of a student, even confronting his principal about the irrationality of the situation, and defying a subsequent court injunction barring him from performing his teaching duties.
He is now in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin after being brought before a judge on 5 September who found Burke to be in contempt of the injunction by attending work after his suspension.
Burke, who told the High Court “I am here today because I would not call a boy a girl”, made clear that he would not abide by the injunction because it would violate his conscience as a Christian.
“Were I to obey the order of the board of management and the order of the court, I would have to accept that sticking by my belief in male and female is wrong,” he said. “It is not something I will do. It is in violation of my conscience."
“Were I to go into the school and bow to something I know to be manifestly wrong, it would be a shame and a disgrace on my part,” he added.
You can identify as a parrot if want but why should people like Enoch Burke be forced to play along with it?— IrishConservative (@RealIrishCONS) September 2, 2022
This defiant attitude has now prompted Burke's arrest and imprisonment in an Orwellian debacle that should send warning signals to the watching world.
Mr. Justice Burke ordered Burke be "committed to Mountjoy Prison and remain therein until he purges his contempt or until further order of this court.”
Defending himself, Burke replied: “I cannot purge my contempt by holding my Christian beliefs in contempt."
Burke hugged his father and brother before being taken away by Gardaí to Mountjoy Prison.
In June, the AHCA announced that it was considering banning Medicaid coverage for child mutilations related to gender “affirmation” in a report discussing Medicaid coverage for “transgender” treatments. According to the report, “the available evidence demonstrates that [“transgender” treatments] cause irreversible physical changes and side effects that can affect long-term health,” it adds, pointing to the likelihood of infertility or sterility as a result of cross-sex hormones and “sex reassignment” surgeries. The agency introduced the ban in August.
In September, several LGBT activists involved with the Dekker suit attempted to file an injunction against the ban on constitutional grounds, though Federal Judge Robert Hinkle denied the request, arguing that the challenge was not a constitutional matter but related the Medicaid statute.
The Florida Board of Medicine’s legislative committee voted in October to ban gender “affirming” treatments for minors.
READ: What is a woman? A meaningful answer to Matt Walsh’s question
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for minors confused about their sex, and neither type of drug has been studied in randomized controlled trials or longitudinal studies with gender-confused youth.
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and the state Department of Health (DOH) released guidance in April explaining the harms from the chemical and genital mutilation of children.
Ladapo and the DOH memo pointed to “a lack of conclusive evidence” for “gender transitioning” and “the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.” The state also noted a review of hormonal interventions “show a trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes, and medium to high risk of bias.”
Data from before the August ban shows a drastic increase in the use of hormone drugs and puberty blockers. According to the data, released in August, Florida saw a 63 percent increase in treatment for gender dysphoria, a 270 percent increase in the use of puberty blockers, a 166 percent increase in children receiving testosterone, and a 110 percent increase in children receiving estrogen.
Florida is one of ten states that have banned Medicaid coverage for “gender-affirming” drugs and surgeries.
Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott instructed all state agencies to consider transgender drugs and surgeries for minors as child abuse, and instructed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate parents looking to give their children such “care.” Other states that have a ban include Arizona and Alabama.
The AHCA has yet to respond to LifeSite’s request for comment.
