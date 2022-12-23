Florida Supreme Court approves DeSantis request for grand jury to investigate COVID shots

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — The safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 injections can be examined by a statewide grand jury in Florida, following a request from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it approved Gov. DeSantis’ request for a grand jury to investigate claims made by COVID-19 shot manufacturers such as Moderna and Pfizer. A grand jury can depose witnesses and obtain documents as part of its investigations.

“An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices. The people of Florida deserve to know the truth,” DeSantis wrote in his December 13 petition to the Supreme Court of Florida requesting the grand jury investigation.

The petition notes that state law “prohibits fraudulent practices, including the dissemination of false or misleading advertisements of a drug and the use of any … suggestion … that an application of a drug is effective when it is not.”

“The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain,” DeSantis’ team argued in its petition. “Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the representations made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly with respect to transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety.”

Currently established risks of the COVID-19 injections include death, myocarditis, infertility, miscarriage, menstrual cycle changes and Guillain-Barré syndrome [paralysis].

DeSantis also created a “Public Health Integrity Committee” to examine the claims made by federal health officials.

The Republican governor’s efforts to ensure transparency has drawn criticism from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said his Florida counterpart might “undermine” the “science” by examine claims made about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Hutchinson, a supporter of the chemical and genital mutilation of children, says “[w]e shouldn’t undermine the medical community that’s very important to our public health.”

However, DeSantis’ public health integrity committee is comprised of credentialed medical experts, including Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a former UCLA medical school professor.

Other members include Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University medical professor, former Harvard University biostatistician Martin Kulldorff, and biologist Bret Weinstein.

Concerns about the efficacy and safety of vaccines continue to plague the shot manufacturers.

Just last month a U.K. watchdog group criticized Pfizer for its claims about child COVID shot safety.

Based on the data on the COVID-19 injections,Surgeon General Ladapo warned in October that men younger than 40 years old should not receive the Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 shots

