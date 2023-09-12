Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo warns against taking new COVID-19 shots

(LifeSiteNews) – Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo counseled against taking any new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines as the federal government attempts to renew alarm about the virus.

“There’s essentially no evidence for it,” Ladapo said during a press conference Thursday. “There’s been no clinical trials done in human beings showing it benefits people. There’s been no trial showing that it is a safe product for people. And not only that, but then there are a lot of red flags … there are multiple studies now from around the world, Brazil, I think Australia, United states … that show that over time, these vaccines, these mRNA COVID-19 products, actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19. That’s not normal.”

“These new RNA COVID-19 vaccines include the fact that they actually cause cardiac injury in many people,” Ladapo added, the New York Post reported. “Call it subclinical myocarditis, its clinical significance is really unknown.”

An updated booster shot accounting for the latest variants of the virus could be approved as soon as this week, pending final approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve funding to develop entirely new COVID vaccines, citing variants as justification. But controversy persists over the existing COVID shots, which were developed and released under former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

Studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or potentially sooner), with whatever protection the shots offer further undermined by the rise of variants since the start of the pandemic in 2020. By contrast, a body of evidence links the vaccines to serious medical problems, a subject the medical establishment has been largely hostile to acknowledge or investigate.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 36,135 deaths, 209,494 hospitalizations, 20,766 heart attacks, and 27,484 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of September 1, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7%, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

Ladapo, a Harvard-trained physician and Nigerian-born professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine, was selected by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to be Florida’s Surgeon General and Secretary of Health in September 2021, as just one of many moves the governor and 2024 presidential contender has made since the beginning of the pandemic to oppose the medical establishment. Ladapo has been a vocal critic of COVID masking, the mRNA shots, and what he called the “profoundly corrupt” CDC.

Last year, the DeSantis administration petitioned for a grand jury investigation into the mRNA vaccines’ manufacturers, including the possibility of “misleading the public for financial gain” as to their products’ performance relating to “transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety.” The grand jury report is slated to be complete in December, although jurors may request an additional six months.

