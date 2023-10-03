Florida surgeon general slams new mRNA COVID shot push as ‘anti-human’

‘This is really an insult to humanity,’ Dr. Joseph Ladapo said. ‘The risks are very real, which adds to the madness of the way that the CDC and the FDA are making decisions right now.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Monday slammed the push to have Americans injected with the recently approved mRNA COVID shot as “anti-human.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved new Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID shots in mid-September for children six months of age and older, despite a total lack of clinical trials for the jabs.

“It’s just a really terrible idea,” Ladapo told Fox News Digital on Monday. “And it’s remarkable and really spellbinding that [the CDC] would make that kind of recommendation in the absence of evidence.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“The FDA and CDC could have compelled Pfizer or Moderna to conduct clinical trials – that’s something that’s totally doable. And they didn’t do it,” he added.

The shots target the COVID strain XBB.1.5, an Omicron subvariant that was said to have dominated the world earlier this year. According to the CDC, the shots “should work well against” the currently circulating strains EG.5, dominant in the U.S., and BA.2.86, a new subvariant said to have more than 30 mutations to its spike protein.

All of these strains admittedly cause “mostly mild disease,” and the COVID shots “are not expected to prevent all cases of COVID, including those causing mild illness,” but “rather, their aim is to reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and death from infection,” according to Yale Medicine.

Ladapo highlighted evidence that the shots could cause more harm than good, citing multiple studies “from around the world … that show that over time, these vaccines … actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19.” This phenomenon is known as “negative effectiveness.”

“I suspect that it is a real finding and a major safety concern,” said Ladapo. “And they’re pushing the product on human beings. That is an anti-human approach … an anti-human policy.”

This only compounds the already-present and documented risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, the “clinical significance” of which Ladapo said “is really unknown.”

“The risks are very real, which adds to the madness of the way that the CDC and the FDA are making decisions right now,” said the Florida surgeon general.

Ladapo also warned that multiple studies have shown that injection with mRNA “vaccines” tend to go hand-in-hand with the prolonged presence of spike protein in the body up to six months after the shot.

“The CDC was vocal about the spike protein being a very short-lived phenomenon … and now we have people who, for prolonged periods of time, seem to have evidence of spike proteins circulating in their tissues,” Ladapo said. “Is that a safe outcome? I don’t think so.”

“It raises serious questions about the appropriateness of using these products in human beings,” he added. Human beings deserve better than these products that have very high rates … of serious adverse events.”

He also pointed to a 2022 UCLA and the University of Maryland study that found that those injected with mRNA COVID shots have a 16 percent higher risk of serious adverse events.

“There are so many reasons to say ‘pause’ at this point,” he said. “Instead, the CDC and FDA are saying ‘full steam ahead.’”

“With the questions about negative efficacy, the persistence of spike protein, and then the stuff we’ve seen related to thromboembolic events like strokes and cardiac injury, I don’t feel comfortable … recommending [the vaccine] to any living being on this planet,” said Ladapo.

Ladapo recommends that people try to “be as healthy as they can” and take medications as needed to protect themselves from the COVID virus.

“But they should be safe medications,” he clarified. “This is really an insult to humanity to be pushing this medication on them.”

Studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID “protection” wanes around six months (or potentially sooner), with whatever alleged protection the shots offer further undermined by the rise of variants since the start of the COVID outbreak in 2020. By contrast, a body of evidence links the vaccines to serious medical problems, a subject that the medical establishment has been largely hostile to acknowledge or investigate.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 36,135 deaths, 209,494 hospitalizations, 20,766 heart attacks, and 27,484 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of September 1, among other ailments.

​​Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Share











