Florida surgeon general writes to FDA, CDC about ‘troubling’ adverse events from mRNA jabs

(LifeSiteNews) — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday calling them to encourage health professionals to be honest about the risks of COVID “vaccines.”

Ladapo tweeted a screenshot of his letter the same day, contrasting “blin[d] push” of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by the Biden administration and Big Pharma with Florida’s “data and common sense”-based approach.

While the Biden administration and Big Pharma continue to blindly push mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Florida remains dedicated to responding to public health concerns guided by data and common sense.

The surgeon general, known for challenging the prevailing narrative about the COVID outbreak and its optimal treatment, suggested in his letter that the FDA and CDC have not allowed health professionals the freedom to speak freely about the risks of the COVID injections “without fear of retaliation.” He called them to change course and promote “transparency” among health professionals.

Ladapo pointed out that not only had Florida observed an “absence of a health benefit in clinical trials” of the COVID jabs for children and young men, but “academic researchers throughout our country and around the globe have seen troubling safety signals of adverse events surrounding this vaccine.”

He maintained that “their concerns are corroborated by the substantial increase in VAERS reports from Florida,” including a “1,700% increase in reports after the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in vaccine administration for the same period,” and a 4,400% increase in reporting of life-threatening conditions.

Ladapo observed that the increase in vaccine use corresponded to an increase in adverse events, “further explain[ing] the significant uptick” in VAERS reports,” he wrote.

The surgeon general also pointed to a recent study has shown that mRNA COVID-19 shots “were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events, including coagulation disorders, acute cardiac injuries, Bell’s palsy, and encephalitis, to name a few.”

“To claim these vaccines are ‘safe and effective’ while minimizing and disregarding the adverse events is unconscionable,” he added.

“Communication between physicians and patients is a standard ethical practice that is fundamental to public health. Health care professionals should have the ability to accurately communicate the risks and benefits of a medical intervention to their patients without fear of retaliation by the federal government,” he went on.

“As a father, physician, and Surgeon General for the State of Florida, I request that your agencies promote transparency in health care professionals to accurately communicate the risks these vaccines pose. I request that you work to protect the rights and liberties that we are endowed with, not restrict, and diminish them,” Ladapo concluded.

Dr. Ladapo, who earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. from Harvard University, was appointed to lead Florida’s health department in 2021. In his role, he has frequently spoken out about COVID-19 jabs, lockdowns, mask mandates, and other restrictions.

In October, Ladapo blasted the CDC as “profoundly corrupt” and “bereft of any integrity” for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That month, Ladapo was temporarily censored on Twitter when he published the results of a study that found an “84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

