Florida teacher fired after using student’s ‘transgender’ name without telling parents

Teacher Melissa Calhoun violated Florida state law requiring parental consent to use a name for a student different from their legal one.

(The Washington Stand) — In an ongoing, multi-year long battle between parents and schools’ progressive agendas, Florida parents scored a win for their rights last week.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law mandates parental consent before teachers can refer to a student using a name that differs from their legal one. This is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency between schools and families, particularly on issues related to gender identity. It’s been in effect for two school years.

At its heart, the conflict pits parents, who demand transparency about their child’s gender identity at school, against educators, many of whom argue a student’s gender identity should be kept a secret. As this battle continues to rage across the country, the Sunshine State has taken a decisive stand.

And yet, despite the law’s demands, Melissa Calhoun, a teacher at Satellite High School near Cape Canaveral, chose not to comply. She referred to a student by their “preferred name” without parental consent. Allegedly, Calhoun confessed that she “knowingly did not comply with state statute,” and now, she’s facing the consequences.

According to The Daily Wire, “The district issued her a letter of reprimand and ultimately decided not to renew her contract for the fall because the state would be reviewing her teaching credentials since she had violated state law. Calhoun will finish out the school year, and then her contract expires in May.”

But it didn’t take long for some to rally behind Calhoun. Florida Today (FT) reported that “a gathering was held outside the school Thursday afternoon to protest her contract not being renewed, and an online petition gained more than 22,800 signatures by Friday afternoon.” However, not everyone shares this perspective. Many critics of Calhoun’s actions have surfaced, including both parents and school officials, as they emphasize the need for upholding the law and protecting parental rights.

School board member John Thomas, for example, told FT, “Brevard Public Schools has a clear responsibility to uphold the law, respect parental rights and maintain a strong focus on academic excellence in every classroom.” As he went on to explain, “Regardless of personal views on the issue, the laws enacted by our state legislature must be upheld. It is regrettable when an individual chooses to disregard those laws – particularly when it results in serious consequences for someone who may have otherwise had [an] exemplary career.”

Brevard Public Schools (BPS) spokesperson Janet Murnaghan also shared a statement with the outlet defending parental rights. “Brevard Public Schools was made aware that a teacher at Satellite High School had been referring to a student by a name other than their legal name, without parental permission,” she stated. “This directly violates state law and the district’s standardized process for written parental consent.”

She continued, “BPS supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed. At BPS our focus is on education – teachers are here to teach and support students academically. Our job is to work in partnership with parents and guardians to ensure student success.”

The controversy has also drawn commentary from national organizations and education experts. Meg Kilgannon, senior fellow for Education Studies at Family Research Council, offered a pointed perspective in a comment to The Washington Stand. “Teacher contracts are not renewed for many reasons,” she noted. “A teacher who demonstrates a willingness to undermine parental authority is not a plus for any school system.”

