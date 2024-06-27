Florida’s pro-abortion amendment would mean ‘no limits, no doctors, no parents, no laws’

WINTER PARK, Florida ( LifeSiteNews ) — Florida Voice for the Unborn held its Second Annual Dobbs Day Banquet and Workshop on Monday, with a focus on defeating the Florida pro-abortion amendment this fall. Andrew Shirvell, founder and executive director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, greeted pro-life volunteers who traveled from across the state to attend the event. “Enshrining abortion in the Florida constitution is wrong. We must protect every human life,” he said.

Marking two years since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Shirvell encouraged participants, “If God can overturn Roe v. Wade when no one thought it would be possible, he can stop this pro-abortion ballot initiative in the free state of Florida.”

‘No limits, no doctors, no parents, and no laws’

On the ballot this November, Florida Amendment 4, entitled “Amendment to Limit Government Interference in Abortion” would, through its loopholes, essentially allow unrestricted abortion in Florida through all nine months, eliminating parental consent and all existing abortion laws and regulations, including the requirement that only a physician can commit an abortion. Trudy from Family for LIFE explained that this proposed constitutional amendment would mean “no limits, no doctors, no parents, and no laws.” The ballot measure requires 60% voter approval for passage. Since May 1, abortions are currently banned in Florida after six weeks’ gestation, with exceptions.

Voter outreach to likely Florida voters

During Monday’s workshop, Florida Voice for the Unborn unveiled its strategy to persuade fellow Floridians to vote no on pro-abortion Amendment 4. To maximize its impact and use scarce resources most efficiently, the group’s focus is on educating likely Republican voters through the work of highly dedicated grass-roots volunteers. Through data-targeting, its “Precinct-Level Vote NO on #4 Campaign” hones in on those registered Republican voters who have a history of voting twice in general elections since 2016 and reaches them at the precinct level through door-to-door, mailing, and phone outreach. “The end game,” explained Andrew Shirvell, “is reaching those people who are going to vote in November.”

After July 1, detailed information about Florida Voice for the Unborn’s ongoing efforts, including instructions for how pro-life Floridians can become involved, will be posted to FloridaVoiceForTheUnborn.com.

Boards of county commissioners pass resolutions condemning Amendment 4

Christian Family Coalition of Florida is calling on boards of county commissioners across Florida to express their opposition to Amendment 4. John Labriola of Christian Family Coalition of Florida told workshop participants that a number of county commissioner boards – including those in Collier and Gilchrist counties – have voted to condemn the abortion amendment. Such resolutions significantly help to increase awareness of the dangers of the amendment in local communities. Labriola’s organization is working with boards of county commissioners across the state to enact similar resolutions.

‘…until abortion is no more, here in our land’

Florida Voice for the Unborn welcomed Rep. Berny Jacques (R-Pinellas County) as its first keynote speaker. Rep. Jacques made headlines for sponsoring a bill earlier this year to create a website for expecting parents and pregnant women, centralizing education materials on pregnancy and parenting, maternal health services, prenatal and postnatal services, educational and mentorship programs for fathers, social services, financial assistance, and adoption services. During debate, Democratic lawmakers had attempted to add abortion “services” to the website. Jacques countered their demands. “It’s quite disturbing that some of my colleagues in this chamber [are] hellbent on adding the killing of unborn to a website that has to do with resources for parents,” he said, slamming their opposition to parents choosing “to bring in a life here in our state.”

WATCH: Rep. @BernyJacques slams “disturbing” Democrats wanting to put abortion on his proposed pregnancy resource center website “God forbid that they decide to seek out resources on how to make that parenting process less burdensome!” pic.twitter.com/yEvqYP5wxE — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 16, 2024

The bill was passed and signed into law, and the website will come online sometime in 2025.

In his remarks this Monday, Jacques exhorted event participants to elect pro-life legislators, vote for constitutionalist judges, and engage in direct action by bolding sharing the pro-life vision with family and friends “to lead to more victories in the post-Dobbs era, until abortion is no more, here in our land.”

We must save the lives of the children!

State representative Webster Barnaby (R-Volusia County) closed out the keynote session with remarks that roused participants in the battle for life. “Our God is a miracle-working God,” he proclaimed. “This amendment will be defeated, because it is not the size of the army that matters, it is the faith of the army that matters. It is the substance of the army that matters.” “We must save the lives of the children!” he concluded.

Call to action

Florida Voice for the Unborn’s executive director Andrew Shirvell reminded participants that “abortion is the biggest human rights crisis in all of human history.” He encouraged all pro-life Floridians to join the effort to defeat this amendment, which, if approved, would mean death for countless innocent lives. “Targeted voter contact is what will actually make the difference in whether the babies win or lose at the ballot box this November!”

Florida Voice for the Unborn is a Tallahassee-based grassroots lobbying group that only focuses on pro-life issues impacting the unborn. It is strictly independent, and its work is guided by faith in God’s only Son, Jesus Christ. Florida Voice for the Unborn supports all peaceful efforts by elected officials and others to end abortion and save lives. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Truth Social, and YouTube @UnbornVoiceFL – and visit our website HERE.