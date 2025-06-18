Flourishing conservative abbey in Austria to receive apostolic visitation reportedly ordered by Francis

The orthodox Cistercian Abbey of Heiligenkreuz, the largest monastery in Austria, will receive a Vatican-ordered visitation this fall, with visitors including a religious sister without a habit.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic Abbey of Heiligenkreuz in Austria is scheduled for an apostolic visitation, with some reports saying it was ordered by Pope Francis.

On Wednesday, the Austrian Conference of Religious Orders confirmed that Heiligenkreuz will receive an apostolic visitation this coming fall. Heiligenkreuz is Austria’s largest and most conservative monastery, with around one hundred Cistercian monks living there. The abbey also has its own Catholic university, the Hochschule Heiligenkreuz.

The two apostolic visitors will be the Benedictine Abbot Jeremias Schröder and Sr. Christine Rod from the Missionaries of Christ (MC). Rod, who acts as the secretary general of the Austrian Conference of Religious Orders and does not wear a habit despite being a religious sister, is an unusual appointment to visit a Cistercian abbey.

READ: Feminist professors try to cancel faithful priest who defended traditional Catholic teaching

The decree was issued by the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, headed by Sr. Simona Brambilla, who was controversially appointed as the first “women prefect” by Pope Francis. However, according to kath.ch, the document was signed by Cardinal Pro-Prefect Ángel Fernández Artime and not Sr. Brambilla, since an abbot can only receive orders from a bishop.

Some have interpreted the apostolic visitation as an attack against the premier orthodox abbey in Austria. Roland Noe, editor-in-chief of kath.net, wrote that “one thing is clear: Heiligenkreuz has many detractors, especially within the Church. They are not happy to see one monastery flourishing while their own is going downhill. So the possibility of slander is certainly an obvious option.”

“Anonymous letters have been circulating for some time, as confirmed by Father Johannes Paul Chavanne, spokesman for Heiligenkreuz Abbey: ‘There are anonymous letters making completely unbelievable accusations against a member of our community.’” Noe continued.

According to kath.net, the visitation had already been planned under the reign of Pope Francis.

The decree, dated June 5, states that the visitors’ task is to “thoroughly examine the leadership style of the abbey as a whole as well as the personal leadership behavior of the abbot.” In addition to observing and implementing canon law, the visitation is to examine “the extent to which spiritual authority is translated into responsible and servant leadership and how criticism, suggestions, and feedback are handled within the community, particularly with regard to openness, dialogue, and a constructive culture of conflict resolution.”

Additionally, the visitors want to assess the handling of “allegations of abuse or other serious misconducrt.”

Alongside the decree, a letter to the abbot of Heiligenkreuz, Maximilian Heim, and the monastic community was also published. The letter states that the Vatican Dicastery for Consecrated Life had received “some reports” regarding “the leadership and administration of the Cistercian Abbey of Heiligenkreuz.”

The initial goal is to gain a clear picture of the current situation. “In a second step, the community is to be supported in beginning its own internal renewal process, accompanying it in this endeavor and, if necessary, overcoming existing difficulties in a spirit of truth and brotherhood,” the letter continues.

Heiligenkreuz has recently faced media controversy after two feminist theologians launched a campaign against Father Edmund Waldstein, a Cistercian living in the monastery. They accused him of promoting “right-wing extremist” ideas and criticized his alleged connections to “reactionary circles,” including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. The feminist theologians tried to link abusive emails and calls they allegedly received to Fr. Waldstein, because the priest once defended the past practice of the death penalty for heretics in a blog article. The two women did not provide any evidence for a link between Fr. Waldstein and the alleged verbal abuse.

The spokesperson for Heiligenkreuz Abbey, Father Johannes Paul Chavanne, told kath.net that the monastery had “filed a complaint for defamation and slander.”

With their media campaign against Fr. Waldstein, the theologians managed to prevent his habilitation at the University in Innsbruck, Austria. The dean of the Catholic faculty in Innsbruck, Wilhelm Guggenberger, said he made the decision to deny the habilitation after learning of media reports about Fr. Waldstein’s “reactionary views” and his connection to “Christian fundamentalist groups” and baselessly alleged links to “threats of violence” against feminist theologians.

Share











