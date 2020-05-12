Flying may soon involve ‘on-the-spot blood tests,’ ‘thermal scanning’: Live coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

A May 10 Forbes article describes future air travel as possibly consisting of “no cabin bags, no lounges, no automatic upgrades, face masks, surgical gloves, self-check-in, self-bag-drop-off, immunity passports, on-the-spot blood tests and sanitation disinfection tunnels ” (emphasis added).

“Digital technologies and automation will play a critical role in the future of air travel,” Forbes predicted. “The need to reduce ‘touchpoints’ at airports implies mandatory use of biometric boarding that allows passengers to board planes with only their face as a passport.”

“A number of airlines including British Airways, Qantas and EasyJet already are using the technology.”

Airports may use “thermal scanning to check crowds for fever-grade body temperatures.”

May 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – USA Today reports, “The federal mental health czar is calling for more money to expand services to help people suffering amid the social isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, as a new study estimates related deaths from alcohol, drug overdose and suicide could reach 150,000” (emphasis added).

Elon Musk has reopened a California Tesla factory in defiance of the state’s lockdown.

“If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he tweeted.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

In San Jose, California, people have been advised not to continue the practice of “drive-by” parades – typically done to greet a friend or celebrate a birthday or milestone without getting close to the person physically or entering his house – because it’s not considered “essential” and is technically a “violation of the shelter-in-place order issued by the county health officers.”

More than one million healthcare workers have lost their jobs as hospital revenues have plummeted, NPR reported last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the pro-abortion United Nations entity whose close relationship with communist China and poor handling of the pandemic are under international criticism and scrutiny, has complained that governments are not implementing enough surveillance techniques as countries re-open.

The WHO’s Dr. Michael Ryan “said that robust contact tracing measures adopted by Germany and South Korea provide hope that those countries can detect and stop virus clusters before they get out of control.”

He said “other nations exiting lockdowns have not effectively employed contact tracing investigators who contact people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus.”

Ryan previously suggested to authorities that they find those who may have the coronavirus in family homes and “remove them.”

The spread of the coronavirus has been “taken off the streets and pushed back into family units,” Ryan said on March 22. “Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

FOX News’s Tucker Carlson found this “threat” ominous.

“Just so you know, we’re coming to your house, seizing your children and ‘isolating them in a safe and dignified manner,’ whatever that means,” he translated.

Ryan is not the only “public health” official to call for the state to remove people from their homes. Discussing massive “contact tracing” efforts, Ventura County, California Director of Public Health Dr. Robert Levin said people with the coronavirus would be taken from their homes if they didn’t have what the government considered enough bathrooms.

“We also realize that as we find more contacts some of the people we find are going to have trouble being isolated for instance if they live in a home where there's only one bathroom and there are three or four other people living there and those people don’t have COVID infection we're not going to be able to keep the person in that home,” he said. “Every person who we're isolating for instance needs to have their own bathroom and so we’ll be moving people like this into other kinds of housing.”

Levin’s comments, which he later walked back after public outcry, come as U.S. House Democrats push for the passage of H.R. 6666 to fund the tracing of individuals believed to have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus and require them to quarantine.

A South Florida barber who reopened his business in violation of lockdown orders explained why he did so: “I didn’t get no stimulus, I didn’t get no unemployment. Basically, we are just starving. I got a family, I have got kids – we are just starving.”

In Michigan, PJ Media reports that a “militia” has mobilized to prevent the arrest of a 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop.

The Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island told constituents that if they come across someone not wearing a face mask, “You should socially shame them, so they fall in line.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticized for suggesting children be microchipped so authorities can make sure they are not getting too close to each other when the lockdown ends.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in the hospital.

Recent LifeSiteNews articles on the coronavirus crisis include: