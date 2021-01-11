Follow LifeSiteNews on censorship-free platforms: Parler, Rumble, and more

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – As Big Tech censorship of conservative and pro-life voices has ramped up significantly in the last few days, it is more important than ever to stay up to date with LifeSiteNews’s reporting.

The most well-known social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube — went so far as to permanently ban President Donald Trump’s account as well as a number of other prominent conservative voices on the platforms.

LifeSiteNews has already received warnings about a potential complete ban from YouTube, and in the wake of the recent online “purge” of conservative voices and accounts, it is very possible that LifeSiteNews could soon be similarly banned from these mainstream social media platforms.

Already on Friday, Buffer, the social media scheduling platform which LifeSite has used for years, suspended LifeSite’s account for an unspecified “violation of our terms of service.”

In order to keep up to date with our daily news articles and comments, make sure to bookmark LifeSiteNews.com (or save as a “favorite”). We urge our readers to subscribe to our email list, but also warn that there is a chance our current email marketing platform may join the Big Tech purge of conservatives. Should this happen, we will change email marketing platforms as soon as we are able to do so. We have been anticipating a possible purge of pro-life voices by Big Tech companies and so are prepared for this day. We also urge our readers to make a habit of regularly going straight to LifeSite’s homepage. This will prevent any censorship from getting in the way of your reading the hard-hitting reporting we provide.

In addition, LifeSite is using alternative social media platforms which are defending the right to free speech and are without the censorship seen on the more popular platforms. Set up an account on these censorship-free sites, in order to stay up to date on our news coverage and hear the news the mainstream media is trying to silence:

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram (Please note this is the official LifeSite Telegram channel. There is another one that posts LifeSite articles and appears to be based out of Germany. It is not affiliated with us.)

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1

Rumble, for LifeSite’s videos: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/lifesitenews (Parler is currently down as a result of a decision by Amazon to suspend the company’s website hosting. Parler CEO John Matze is currently working on a resolution to the issue, describing Amazon’s move as an “attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet.”)