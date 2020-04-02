Follow LifeSite’s new Twitter accounts for top pro-life, pro-family news

PETITION: Tell Twitter to unlock LifeSite account now! Sign the petition here.

April 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In December 2019, LifeSiteNews’ official Twitter account @lifesitenews was blocked for tweeting about transgender activist Jonathon Yaniv. The specific reason for the block was not stated by Twitter, just that the tweet violated Twitter rules.

LifeSiteNews is continuing to work with Media Research Council to have our account reactivated. Read more about that here.

In the meantime, we have created two new Twitter accounts: We Can End Abortion (@WCEA_LSN) and We Can Defend Marriage (@WCDM_LSN).

The We Can End Abortion account will focus on pro-life news and will mirror our We Can End Abortion page, which you can “like” by clicking here.

The WCDM_LSN account will focus on pro-family and traditional marriage news, mirroring our We Can Defend Marriage Facebook page, which you can “like” by clicking here.

We need to show Twitter that there are millions of people across the world that support conservative and traditional values. Help us make these accounts explode with new followers.

Be sure to head over to Twitter and follow @WCEA_LSN and @WCDM_LSN!