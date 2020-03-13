Follow LIVE coronavirus updates here

March 13, 2020, 12:30 p.m. EST: Bishop Anthony B. Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas was the first bishop in the United States to cancel all public Masses up to and including Easter Sunday. He also suggested that it “would be problematic” to anoint the sick if they are infected by the coronavirus. Read LifeSite’s article on this from this morning here.

March 13, 2020, 12:06 p.m. EST: A letter from Vicar of Rome Cardinal Angelo DeDonatis announcing that the Eternal City’s parish churches will be reopened says that the March 12 decision to close all churches in Rome was made in consultation with Pope Francis.

March 13, 2020, 11:58 a.m. EST: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro says he does not have coronavirus.

A White House source has informed LifeSiteNews that pro-lifers have succeeded in ensuring that the Hyde Amendment, which bans most federal dollars from funding abortions, will be applied to the coronavirus testing and spending bill that Congress is expected to pass later today. U.S. House Democrats have apparently conceded on that front.

March 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The coronavirus pandemic has churches in multiple countries closed and Masses in some archdioceses cancelled indefinitely, political leaders self-quarantining themselves, and governments enacting strict measures to try to contain the spread of the virus.

The situation is rapidly changing. LifeSiteNews will be providing live updates relevant to our readers on this page.

In the U.S., it’s “certainly going to get worse before it gets better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicted this morning. “There's no doubt we have not peaked yet.”

This morning, the Diocese of Rome announced it is reopening its parish churches for prayer, although Masses are still suspended. Additionally, the churches of religious and monastic communities are supposed to stay open. Access, however, is limited to “the same communities that habitually use them,” since they are living there. Others are not allowed to enter, according to the new decree.

Churches have been closed to the faithful in both Italy and Slovakia.

Polish bishops, however, have called for more Masses in response to the coronavirus, saying that it would be “unimaginable” to close churches. More Masses will enable smaller congregations, they said, and “just as hospitals treat diseases of the body, so the Church serves to, among other things, treat illness of the soul.” The Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa will have an extra daily Mass prayed for the intention of ending the coronavirus outbreak.

In the United States, Archbishop Paul Etienne has suspended all public Masses in the Seattle archdiocese. Etienne released a video Wednesday explaining that he had introduced the ban “out of an extreme measure of caution” and reminded his priests of their obligation to say Mass every day.

Last night, Washington, D.C.’s Archbishop Wilton Gregory announced that all public Masses are suspended until further notice and Catholic schools in the archdiocese are closed for two weeks. The governor of Maryland, into which Gregory’s archdiocese extends, has banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

Bishops in Quebec, Canada have followed suit. Masses are also cancelled in Belgium.

In Philadelphia, Bishop Nelson J. Perez has taken the less extreme step of suspending his flock’s obligation to attend Sunday Mass this week instead of forbidding them the holy sacrifice. The bishops of Austria have similarly released Catholics from their Sunday obligation, as have the bishops of Ireland.

The miraculous pools at the shrine of Lourdes, France have been closed since March 1 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scottish seminarians studying at Rome’s Pontifical Scots College have been sent home. Christendom College sent students studying abroad through its famed Rome program home.

Many U.S. universities are extending spring break and moving classes to online formats. At some schools, students are not allowed back on campus once they have left. The NBA has suspended its season. So has professional soccer in the U.K.

Political figures exposed, begin self-quarantine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now self-isolating and his wife Sophie is confirmed to have coronavirus. The couple recently returned home from London, England.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for coronavirus. As Wajngarten met with President Donald Trump over the weekend, this has led to questions about the American president’s health. However, President Trump has stated that he is “not concerned.” This morning, it was reported that President Bolsonaro has coronavirus, but he has tweeted that his test was negative. President Trump is expected to address the nation at 1:30 p.m. EST today.

An attendee at the massive conservative conference CPAC, which took place at the end of February, tested positive for coronavirus, leading to concerns about how many people the person was in contact with.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are self-quaranting along with Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Doug Collins of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Mark Meadows of North Carolina. All are Republicans. Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, is also self-quarantining. He announced he’d had dinner with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of California has closed her Capitol Hill office for the week.

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has announced that he is also self-quarantining. So has the Sunshine State’s Gov. Rick Scott.

A Washington, D.C.-based staffer for Senator Maria Cantwell, D-WA, has tested positive for coronavirus. “Cantwell is closing her D.C. office for the remainder of the week for a deep cleaning,” The Hill reported.

Congress remains open as of now. Canada’s Parliament has shut down.

The leader of Spain’s pro-life, populist party Vox has tested positive for coronavirus.

Travel restrictions

The United States has shut its borders to travelers from Europe who are neither U.S. citizens nor residents. The countries affected by this ban are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. President Trump announced this travel ban in a speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

U.S. citizens and residents returning home from Europe will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Non-citizens and non-residents who have been in China and Iran in the past 14 days will also be refused admittance. U.S. citizens and residents will be allowed home if they land at one the 11 airports offering health screening. According to CNN, these are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York (JFK), Newark (New Jersey), San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington.

The U.S. is not alone in closing its borders to Europeans. The Czech Republic has also announced that it will close its borders to non-Czechs traveling from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, and the U.K., as well as from China, Iran, and South Korea.

Australia will not permit non-Australian travelers from China, Iran, Italy, and South Korean to enter for 14 days after leaving those countries. Australians traveling from these nations are being required to self-isolate for two weeks after returning home.

Austria has banned travelers from China’s Hubei Province (where the virus originated), Iran, Italy, and South Korea from visiting the country unless they have a recent medical certificate declaring them free of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong will not permit any non-resident who has been in South Korean or China’s Hubei Province for the past two weeks, or who has a Chinese passport issued in the Hubei Province, to enter Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents returning home from those regions will have to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival.

According to CNN, which has a comprehensive list of travel restrictions, India is suspending all travel visas and has placed a two-week quarantine on all travelers who have recently visited China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Spain.

Italy has closed a number of its airports down completely to passenger travel. Rome’s Ciampino airport will be shut to passenger traffic from midnight Friday. Terminal 1 at Rome’s Fiumicino airport will close on Tuesday.

Canada has not imposed travel restrictions.