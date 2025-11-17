Football coach fired for opposing transgender ideology elected to town council in Alberta

Taylor 'Teej' Johannesson was fired by H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake because he spoke out against gender confusion, but the community rallied to support him.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian high school football coach who was fired for sharing his views opposing transgender ideology on social media has been vindicated by members of his community, who voted him in to be a town councilors.

As reported by LifeSiteNews earlier this year, coach Taylor “Teej” Johannesson was fired by H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, by school principal Alex Lambert because he spoke out against gender-confused youth who “take their hatred of Christians” to another level by committing violent acts against them.

Many in his community, which is located in a traditionally conservative area of Alberta, rallied to support Johannesson and even had a GiveSendGo campaign for him at one point.

Saying of his win, as noted in a Western Standard report, Johannesson described it as being vindicated, noting how his wife told him, “You’re vindicated – the good wins now. God closed one door and opened a bigger one.”

Last month, Alberta had municipal elections province-wide, and Johannesson ran for a seat on the Sylvan Lake town council. After the results were tallied, he won a seat on the council, noting how he ran for office to fight against the creep of the woke agenda on society.

Johannesson said that he ran for the same council four years ago “purely on an anti-vaccine platform,” saying he was “pissed off at the mandates.”

He said he decided to run for town council as a Christian conservative so he could share his pro-family beliefs with people in the town, so “everyone knows who I am and what my beliefs, morals, and values are, so that way, if I get elected, I could just keep being that way.”

He noted how he received a lot of “hate and slander” from many people, including many in the school, because of his beliefs. However, their plan against him backfired.

“That school tried to bury me, and instead they lifted me,” he said, adding that going from fired football coach to town councillor in “two months was pretty good.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Johannesson earlier this year sent a legal demand to his former school board demanding he get his job back.

The legal demand letter, which was sent to school officials last week, reads, “Given that Mr. Johannesson’s expression in the TikTok Video was not connected to his volunteer work, the principal and the division have no authority to regulate his speech and punish him by the Termination decision, which is ultra vires (“beyond the powers.)”

Teej has been in trouble before with the school administration. About three years ago, he was called in to see school officials for posting on Twitter a biological fact that “Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina.”

Share











