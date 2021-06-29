‘Football is gay,’ NFL declares in ‘pride’ month ad

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The National Football League (NFL) unveiled their “pride” month offering Monday with a 30-second advertisement declaring the great American pastime to be “gay,” “lesbian,” “bisexual,” and “transgender.”

The simple spot, white text against a black background, begins by typing “Football is gay,” then cycles through a list of other terms for the sport: “lesbian, beautiful, queer, life, exciting, culture, transgender, heart, power, tough, strong, freedom, American, accepting, and everything,” ending with “for everyone,” flashing a rainbow version of the iconic NFL logo, and a declaration that it “proudly” supports the LGBT youth suicide prevention group The Trevor Project.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone.



The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.



For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

“LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% lower risk of attempting suicide,” the ad claims, despite research indicating that reinforcing youth gender confusion often fails to prevent suicides by leaving unaddressed the actual root causes of a child’s mental or emotional strife.

The ad is the latest sign that the NFL has no intention of trying to win back fans driven off by its “social justice” posturing of recent years, starting with the league’s support of players kneeling to protest the National Anthem before games as a show of support for the far-left Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement – despite steadily declining television ratings. Last year’s Super Bowl LV had 96.4 million viewers across television and streaming, the smallest audience for a Super Bowl since 2007.

While many conservatives lamented the continued politicization of an institution that once unified Americans, others on social media mocked the NFL’s use of “gay” in light of the term’s notorious use as a sophomoric insult. Some questioned if the NFL was tone-deaf; others suggested it consciously exploited “gay’s” double-meaning for attention.

Last week, President Joe Biden touted as “inspiring” Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib for announcing he is homosexual.