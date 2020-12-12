Forcing citizens to take COVID vaccine ‘entirely unlawful,’ says Irish doctor

December 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — An Irish biomedical doctor and expert in immunology has joined other voices warning of the adverse effects of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If someone gave me a million or two million or ten million dollars, I would not take that vaccine,” Dr. Dolores Cahill declared at a fall summit on the coronavirus crisis.

Head of the World Doctors Alliance and vice president of the newly formed World Freedom Alliance, Cahill also said the state has no right to coerce citizens to be take a COVID-19 vaccine.

“People of the world have natural rights to natural law, and freedom to think, of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom to practice religion, but most importantly, bodily integrity,” Cahill said at the Truth Over Fear Summit organized by Catholic broadcaster Patrick Coffin. “So it is entirely unlawful for anyone to do that.”

American lawyer Alan Dershowitz “says the police have the power to take your shirt sleeves up and jab you,” and that “forced vaccines are coming,” Coffin pointed out to Cahill in a virtual Q&A.

“That’s a misinterpretation of the law,” rejoined Cahill, who was asked in June to resign from the European Union’s Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative over her views on the coronavirus crisis.

“So, we have inalienable natural rights of bodily integrity, and just because lawyers might say something doesn’t make it true.”

The World Freedom Alliance, which announced its formation in early November and which represents some 35 countries, has “a lot of police supporting us now,” she added.

In the United Kingdom, the “government can now have people come into your home and take away your children forcibly,” and in the state of Victoria, Australia, the law allows state agents to “come and forcibly vaccinate you,” Cahill said.

She is working with a number of veterans in the United Kingdom. “And we are encouraging the military and retired police to contact us,” she added.

“We are working with former military and police to form local neighborhood defenses of the home, that you could have, you know, 12 or 20 families that you could text in an emergency where the police are unlawfully invading your home,” Cahill said.

“So, I think it’s not about the virus anymore. It’s about an infringement of our rights and privacy,” she told Coffin.

“And what we’ve seen insidiously is in the last 20 years, they have brought in so-called laws about infectious diseases” that are being used by governments “to curtail their fundamental freedom. And in a way, we have to thank COVID-19 because it’s a wake-up call for all of us to say these laws have gone too far,” Cahill observed.

“We will develop courses to educate people that what the police and the state are doing is unlawful, we will have coordination of lawyers to hold individual police to account because they are engaged in unlawful and criminal behavior,” she told Coffin.

“And if we can take a number of them to court, we will choose worldwide the best jurisdictions with those strongest laws that we will then initiate class actions that people can sue if the same thing has happened to them.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Since Cahill made her remarks, six countries have approved a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech: the United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mexico, and the United States, where the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine on December 11.

No coronavirus vaccine made because of “adverse events”

Cahill outlined the potential for adverse effects of a vaccine for COVID-19, which is an RNA virus, that is, it has RNA (ribonucleic acid) as its genetic material.

(Diseases caused by RNA viruses include the common cold, influenza, SARS, MERS, COVID-19, Dengue Virus, hepatitis C, hepatitis E, West Nile fever, Ebola virus disease, rabies, polio and measles.)

Cahill, who has been researching “the immune response in auto-immune diseases and cancer and also looking at the antibody repertoire,” explained the phenomenon of “immune-related adverse events.”

This occurs when patients “get one treatment of an immunotherapy, and then the immune system reacts negatively, and the patients can have significant adverse events,” she said.

This phenomenon is known to affect cancer patients and those with auto-immune diseases, which are “very common” and “affect one in six people in the population, she said.

“And often these immune-related adverse events can actually present very similar to an auto-immune disease,” with “quite vague symptoms” such as “issues like chronic fatigue,” she said.

However, with vaccines, “the adverse events are known as viral interference,” and the viral interference “that we see associated with vaccines that contain RNA viruses” can include sepsis.

Greg Wolff published a “very rigorous study” in May 2020 on the effect of the influenza vaccine on American military personnel, which found that “vaccine-derived viral interference was significantly associated with coronavirus, and this was because coronaviruses were in the influenza vaccine,” she said.

The “adverse event rate was around 36 percent of the American military personnel used in the study,” or “one in three,” Cahill said.

“This phenomenon of viral interference was known with the previous vaccines for the SARS coronavirus, and because of this viral interference” and the “significant” adverse events, “no vaccines have ever been licensed for coronaviruses,” she added.

“And this is because there was significant concern for this immuno-pathogenic reaction that’s happened in the animal models. When they were initially vaccinated, they were fine, but when there was a circulating coronavirus, or if the animals in the animal study were challenged with an additional coronavirus, then there were significant safety issues,” she said.

Cahill also pointed to a 2012 research article (Immunization with SARS-coronavirus vaccine leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus) that confirmed a coronavirus vaccine can increase virulence.

The article referred to a 1969 study to develop a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that used 35 human infants; 80 percent were hospitalized and two died after being exposed to the virus following their vaccination in what is called “a challenge.”

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines “may actually contain coronaviruses,” and this could lead to “adverse events, which include sepsis-like symptoms,” Cahill said.

Other warnings on “pathogenic priming”

The 2012 study was also referenced by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an environmental attorney and founder of Children’s Health Defense, and James Lyons-Weiler in a recent article that referred to the phenomenon Cahill described as “pathogenic priming,” which enhances the virulence of the disease.

They reiterated that the phenomenon is particular to vaccines developed for coronaviruses like SARS-COV-1 and MERS and triggers a “hyper-immune response” when vaccinated subjects are exposed to the virus, which could include inflammation throughout the body and especially in the lungs.

A December 2020 FDA briefing document on the Pfizer vaccine noted “disturbing indications that might be a safety signal on pathogenic priming, especially in older adults,” including a 10-fold increase of serious adverse events on the second dose in the latter, compared to 3.6-fold for those under 55, wrote Kennedy and Lyons-Weiler.

The Pfizer vaccine uses messenger RNA technology and must be stored at -60 to -80 degrees Celsius. It is shipped in special containers packed in dry ice. A similar vaccine developed by Moderna is also under review by the FDA and could soon be cleared for emergency use, The New York Times reported.

In the United States, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was created in 1986 and protects pharmaceutical companies from lawsuits related to vaccine injuries or deaths.

At the same time, Pfizer, along with GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, are “convicted serial felon(s)” with a record of incurring criminal penalties for their products, Kennedy said in a July debate.

According to Children of God for Life, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was developed with or may contain fetal cells from an aborted baby. The Pfizer vaccine was tested — that is, the laboratory phase which verifies the quality of the vaccine on cell tissues — using such a cell line derived from an aborted baby.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

For more information on Truth Over Fear Summit, go here. Premium passes are still available.

RELATED

Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults

Australian state law empowers officials to forcibly remove underwear to administer vaccine

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’

Experts speak out against ‘criminal’ lockdowns tied to global ‘Great Reset’ plan

Young doctor explains why he’s against forced COVID-19 vaccine