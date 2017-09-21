Former abortion workers raise money for pregnant victims of Hurricane Harvey

NewsAbortion, Culture of Life

AUSTIN, Texas, September 21, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activist Abby Johnson has gone from using a hurricane to promote abortion to responding to women’s needs after a hurricane to promote life.

In the wake of devastating Hurricane Harvey damage, Planned Parenthood is soliciting donations to fund free abortions. Abby Johnson, when she was director of a Houston Planned Parenthood, did the same thing in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Now, she is responding to Hurricane Harvey by doing “something truly helpful” for pregnant women.

Abby and other former abortion workers have compiled baby registries and gathered donations to help pregnant women. Her organization, And Then There Were None, has collected more than 22,968 diapers, 38,409 wipes, 1,444 pounds of baby food, and 1,170 bottles of baby formula, along with hundreds of other items for displaced pregnant women.

“We really wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of pregnant moms facing difficult circumstances following the devastating hurricane,” Abby explained. “While I thought I was helping women during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to get them free abortions, in reality, I was only adding to the heartbreak. Now is our time to do something different, something truly helpful.”

And Then There Were None (ATTWN) has directly helped 150 families get diapers, wipes, breastfeeding supplies, feminine hygiene items, toilet paper, bottles, cribs, and strollers.

“The generosity of people all across the country has been astounding,” Abby said. “We have been able to collect nearly $20,000 worth of donated items through the registries and give those items directly to families in need.”

Anyone can go to their local Walmart to pick needed gifts to donate. Simply go to the store’s registry and look up “And Then There Were None.” So far, along with the diapers, wipes, baby food, formula and other items above, ATTWN has received more than 200 bassinets, pack ‘n’ plays, bouncers, swings, and car seats, and more than a thousand teethers, toys, cups, and feeders.

To help pregnant hurricane victims, ATTWN has partnered with the Houston Pregnancy Help Center, where families could get the items they need at no cost.

Abby wanted to help because “I’ve seen firsthand the emotional, physical, and spiritual damage of abortion working at Planned Parenthood.”

And Then There Were None is dedicated to assisting abortion workers transition out of the killing business. In the most practical ways, they help former abortuary employees find jobs, manage finances, and obtain housing. ATTWN also offers spiritual retreats for those who have been confused and jaded as a part of the abortion industry.

Abby left her job as a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director in 2009 after viewing a live abortion via ultrasound. She was shocked to see how similar the baby about to be aborted looked like her own daughter’s ultrasound. She observed the baby squirming and twisting to avoid the vacuum tube used for the abortion.

She wrote of the experience in her book, “Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parenthood Leader’s Eye-Opening Journey across the Life Line.”

“For the briefest moment,” she wrote, “the baby looked … wrung like a dishcloth, twirled and squeezed. And then it crumpled and began disappearing into the (suction tube) before my eyes. The last thing I saw was the tiny, perfectly formed backbone sucked into the tube, and then it was gone.”

Abby quit her job days later, and has been a pro-life activist ever since.

“I’m pro-life because I’m pro-love,” she states on her website. “Every life, from the child in the womb to the elderly -- and in between, including the abortion clinic worker’s life, has incredible value and worth.”

“We believe that abortion strips women of their dignity,” she continues. “We believe that motherhood is empowering.”

“And Then There Were None is pro-life without exceptions,” she unabashedly proclaims on ATTWN’s website. “While we believe in and wholeheartedly support all peaceful pro-life efforts, ATTWN seeks to end abortion from the inside out.”

Other pro-life leaders are recognizing ATTWN’s unique and powerful contribution to the pro-life movement.

“I don’t know what the pro-life movement would do without ATTWN,” Lauren Muzyka of Sidewalk Advocates for Life stated. “Our sidewalk counselors have been able to confidently offer help to workers because of the multitude of resources available through ATTWN. This is a game-changer in the battle for life!”