Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney calls euthanizing woman against her will ‘murder’

'This is the inevitable result of Canada’s dystopian ‘assistance in dying’ regime,' the Conservative MP said.

( LifeSiteNews ) – A former Canadian provincial premier known for a fairly staunch pro-life record said that news of a recent Canadian woman who was euthanized against her will amounts to a cold-blooded “murder.”

In a statement Monday on X, former Alberta Premier and Conservative MP Jason Kenney reacted to reports of the death of a woman in her 80s known as Mrs. B.

“‘Euthanized against her will’ = cold blooded murder,” Kenney wrote .

“This is the inevitable result of Canada’s dystopian ‘assistance in dying’ regime.”

Kenney, who was for years known as one of Canada’s most avid pro-life politicians before he caved to COVID dictates as Alberta’s premier, said he “predicted” this would happen.

“When I predicted this outcome over years of debates in Parliament, pro-euthanasia advocates would dismiss it as ‘fear mongering,’” he noted.

“It turns out that fear of desacralizing human life is entirely rational.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the elderly woman known as Mrs. B was euthanized within hours despite changing her mind.

Reports from U.S. senior investigations reporter Nic White said that the woman got what is known as “same-day” euthanasia despite changing her mind.

“One case study was that of a woman in her 80s referred to as ‘Mrs. B’ who had complications after a coronary artery bypass graft surgery,” White wrote.

“She went into severe decline and opted for palliative care and was sent home from the hospital with palliative support and her husband caring for her. But as her condition got worse, her elderly husband struggled to care for her even with the help of visits by nurses.”

According to the family, Mrs. B said she wanted euthanasia. Her overworked husband contacted a “referral service” immediately. Mrs. B, however, changed her mind when the assessor arrived, stating that she “wanted to withdraw her request, citing personal religious values and beliefs.” She said that inpatient hospice care was what she wanted in place of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

As reported by LifeSiteNews, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Jim O’Neil warned that Canada’s MAiD program, as it’s known, has crossed a new line in unethical practices.

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

Current Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has not made known an official stance on euthanasia. She took over the United Conservative Party (UCP) on October 11, 2022, from Kenney after winning the leadership of the party. The UCP then won a general election in May 2023. Kenney was ousted due to low approval ratings and for reneging on promises not to lock Alberta down.

Under Kenney, thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare and government workers lost their jobs for choosing to not get the jabs, leading Smith to say – only minutes after being sworn in – that over the past year the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” group of people in her lifetime.

Share









