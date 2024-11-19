Former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki tells Democrats to stay with transgender agenda despite 2024 losses

Democratic pollsters themselves have found that Kamala Harris’ focus on transgenderism was one of the biggest reasons why voters rejected her, but former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doesn’t want her party to change.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The 2024 presidential election was a resounding defeat for Democrats’ heavy political focus on left-wing cultural causes over kitchen-table issues, but at least one prominent Democratic voice is urging her party not to moderate on LGBT issues in response.

While a few Democrats, such as Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, have suggested part of the reason Vice President Kamala Harris lost to former President Donald Trump was the party falling “out of touch” with the public on issues such as gender-confused men in female spaces, MSNBC host and former Biden administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued this week that such conclusions are a surrender to “right-wing propaganda.”

“This is a good time for Democrats to self-reflect about what went wrong and what to do better moving forward,” she said, pushing back on Moulton specifically. “But during that process, it’s important not to yield to manufactured panic and to align with the actual facts before making sweeping claims.”

“Echoing and adopting the panic from the other side is not leading,” Psaki continued. “It’s not meeting people where they are. It’s simply falling prey to right-wing propaganda without checking the facts first.” Those “facts,” in her estimation, are that problems such as men in women’s sports are overblown because the “transgender” population is so small, yet GOP ads “amplif[ied] their bad faith attacks to the point that people do have concerns, as misguided and misinformed as those concerned may be.”

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s athletic competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct physical advantages that cannot be negated by “transitioning.”

READ: ‘Transgender’ males are brutally injuring female athletes, and sports officials don’t care

One of the most potent Trump campaign ads seized on Harris’s record of catering to transgender activists with the simple tagline, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.” According to the New York Times, former President Bill Clinton recognized the potency of the issue and tried to warn his party that “we have to answer it and say we won’t do it” but was brushed off, with the Harris campaign telling him the ads “were not necessarily having an impact.”

Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you. pic.twitter.com/Yk1KBgMH4f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

In fact, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

Numerous pre- and post-election polling agrees that by far Americans’ biggest priorities this year were reducing inflation’s effect on the cost of living and getting the southern border under control. While it cannot be said for certain how Democrats’ LGBT stances would have affected the outcome if voters were happier with their handling of the economy and immigration, at a minimum, the outcome shows that far too few Americans agree with them strongly enough to prioritize so-called “gender equity” above their own safety and financial stability.

Polling has found that most Americans oppose gender-confused males competing in women’s sports, “gender transitioning” minors, and LGBT indoctrination in schools, among other aspects of the LGBT agenda.

During her time in the White House, Psaki was a dutiful advocate of outgoing President Joe Biden’s radical pro-transgender agenda. In 2022, she infamously declared that “every major medical association agrees that [so-called] gender-affirming health care for [gender-confused] kids is the best practice and potentially life-saving.”

That contention was not supported by the facts at the time, and since then has been only further discredited, most notably with the 2024 Cass Review commissioned by National Health Service (NHS) England, which found that so-called “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations” and that “[w]hile a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

