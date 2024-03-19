Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro indicted for allegedly faking COVID vax status

A police detective claims that a close adviser to Bolsonaro admitted that he asked for erroneous data to put in the country’s vaccination system around the time he traveled to the United States, which required the COVID shot for entrance, but the former president's lawyer disputes the allegation.

(LifeSiteNews) — The targeting of conservatives in Brazil has reached new levels. The Associated Press reported that former president Jair Bolsonaro has been indicted for allegedly faking his COVID status while in office.

“This is political persecution and an attempt to void the enormous political capital that has only grown,” Fábio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s attorney, said.

Bolsonaro served as president of Brazil from 2019 until 2022. He temporarily fled to Florida after purportedly losing his reelection bid to socialist Lula da Silva 50.9%-49.1% in October 2022. Bolsonaro never expressly conceded defeat and even challenged the results by filing a 33-page lawsuit that was tossed out by liberal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Tuesday’s indictment was filed by police detective Fábio Alvarez Shor. It is reportedly part of a larger witch hunt overseen by De Moraes, who is looking into Bolsonaro’s involvement in provoking January 8, 2023 protests that saw thousands of Brazilians storm the country’s capital buildings similar to January 6 events in Washington, D.C. Bolsonaro, who is 68 and has been banned from seeking office until 2023, has long maintained any wrongdoing.

Shor claims that a close adviser to Bolsonaro admitted to him that he asked for erroneous data to put in the country’s vaccination system for himself and more than a dozen others, including his daughter, around the time he traveled to the United States, which required the COVID shot for entrance.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer disputes the allegation. “When he was president, he was completely exempted from showing any kind of certificate on his trips,” Wajngarten has said. Bolsonaro also denied doing anything illegal during questioning on the matter in May 2023.

The AP reported that Brazil’s prosecutor-general’s office will have “the final say on whether to use the indictment to file charges against Bolsonaro at the Supreme Court.” The AP additionally cited a legal expert who said if he is found guilty, Bolsonaro could spend between two and 12 years in prison.

For the last three weeks, Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, who serves as a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, has been touring the United States to sound the alarm about President Da Silva’s persecution of his political opponents.

Aside from visiting former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Eduardo sat down with Tucker Carlson and appeared at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brazil is “not a democracy anymore,” he has said, while adding that “my father is now persecuted and slandered in the most various ways, and as in any tyranny, the limit of the ridiculous no longer exists.”

Many ordinary citizens in Brazil denounced the 2022 race as being fraudulent. Hundreds of thousands protested in the streets as a result. Journalists who reported on the events had their bank and social media accounts frozen.

Carlson told Eduardo that he believes it is “pretty clear” the presidential election was “rigged with help from the CIA.” Eduardo remarked that he had to be careful about what he could share. “I cannot (say) the election was fraudulent … I could serve a lot (of time in jail for that).”

Share











