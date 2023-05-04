Former Canadian Ambassador to China questions Trudeau gov’t narrative on foreign interference

'Either Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is guilty of a major dereliction of duty, or the government actually was aware and is simply covering up its own deeply worrying negligence and lack of concern,' the former ambassador told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said the fact that a Conservative MP was not informed that agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were spying on him and his family shows either Canada’s intelligence agency is guilty of not doing its job, or the federal government is “covering” up its own “negligence.”

Mulroney made his assertation in speaking with LifeSiteNews, regarding recent news that Conservative Party of Canada MP Michael Chong and his family were the targets of spying and intimidation tactics by agents of the CCP, as per a top-secret report.

“We’re left with two choices,” said Mulroney.

“Either Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is guilty of a major dereliction of duty, or the government actually was aware and is simply covering up its own deeply worrying negligence and lack of concern.”

Chong recently told the media he lamented the fact that he was never told by CSIS officials or the current federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he was being secretly spied on.

He said that he was astounded that CSIS never made it known that a Chinese diplomat was targeting his relatives.

Mulroney told LifeSiteNews the fact Trudeau has thus far said he was not aware of the spying on Chong, means in effect that Canadians are being asked to believe that “CSIS became aware of a Chinese Communist plot to harass overseas family members of the foreign affairs critic of the Conservative Party, and yet decided not to inform relevant senior officials, ministers, or the Prime Minister.”

The former ambassador also told LifeSiteNews that China’s objective was, “almost certainly, to intimidate and silence an eloquent critic of its human rights abuses.”

“Either way, China will find the episode profoundly encouraging.”

Mulroney said the entire ordeal shows “Canadians have even more reason to worry about Chinese interference.”

On Twitter Wednesday, Mulroney wrote that, “It has become even clearer in the last 24 hours that members of Parliament, certainly opposition members, and Canadians at large, cannot rely upon the government of Canada…to discharge its role as a defender of the realm.”

“It has become even clearer in the last 24 hours that members of Parliament, certainly opposition members, and Canadians at large, cannot rely upon the government of Canada…to discharge its role as a defender of the realm” https://t.co/zCLUo3VyeL — David Mulroney (@David_Mulroney) May 3, 2023

He added that as Chong pointed out, “all Canadians should now be worried whether the government will advise them of threats against them from the Chinese state.”

Mulroney also said the entire Chong incident “undermines the necessary trust opposition MPs should have in our security services and senior public servants.”

“Imagine how different the national mood would be today had the government expelled any/all PRC diplomats involved in threatening an MP’s family. Had the government simply done its job,” he tweeted.

3/3 Imagine how different the national mood would be today had the government expelled any/all PRC diplomats involved in threatening an MP’s family. Had the government simply done its job. — David Mulroney (@David_Mulroney) May 3, 2023

Mulroney in March of this year told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s opposition to launching a full independent public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China only serves to embolden the communist regime even more.

On Tuesday, the head of CSIS David Vigneault confirmed to Chong that both him and his family were indeed targeted by agents of the CCP, because he voted for a motion condemning the Xinjiang incident as genocide.

On Monday, LifeSiteNews reported on a highly confidential document from Canada’s top intelligence agency that warned the CCP thinks of Canada as a “high-priority target.” The same report also said the CCP is the “foremost perpetrator” of foreign interference in the nation, and then noted how the regime has targeted Chong’s family.

The bombshell revelations come via a top-secret, nine-page report from the Intelligence Assessment Branch of the CSIS as reported by the Globe and Mail on Monday. The newspaper was privy to the documents via an anonymous source that were produced just before the start of the 2021 federal election.

The top-secret report, dated July 20, 2021, shows that an officer from the CCP’s own intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), was looking for information on Chong’s relatives, “who may be located in the PRC, for further potential sanctions.”

According to the report, this action against Chong “is almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC positions.”

The MSS was after MPs who voted for a motion that condemned China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities, calling them an act of genocide.

This motion saw Trudeau and his cabinet abstain from voting, which had the House of Commons voting in a unanimous declaration that the CCP has been committing acts of genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have for some time now demanded that Trudeau launch a full, independent public inquiry over the China election meddling scandal.

Instead of a full public inquiry, as MPs from all opposition parties had requested, Trudeau appointed an “independent special rapporteur,” former Governor General David Johnston, to investigate the allegations.

Of note is that Johnston was a member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation but was removed from the group’s website after a scandal broke detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation that was alleged to be connected to the CCP.

Earlier this month, the entire board of directors, including the president and CEO, of the Trudeau Foundation resigned after the report surfaced.

Today, MPs debated a Conservative motion regarding “Interference by the People’s Republic of China.”

Share











