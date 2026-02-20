Former Canadian school trustee ordered to pay $750k for saying there are only two genders

( LifeSiteNews ) – A former Canadian school board trustee, who criticized a pro-LGBT member for posting sexual content and also spoke about the biological fact that there are only two genders, was ordered by a human rights tribunal to pay a $750,000 fine to a teachers’ association.

The fine was handed to Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack, British Columbia school trustee, after a February 18, decision by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

“If a person elects not to ‘believe’ that gender identity is separate from sex assigned at birth, then they do not ‘believe’ in transpeople. This is a form of existential denial,” the tribunal ruled.

“A person does not need to believe in Christianity to accept that another person is Christian. However, to accept that a person is transgender, one must accept that their gender identity is different than their sex assigned at birth.”

The Tribunal concluded that 24 of Neufeld’s publications amounted to discrimination and constituted hate speech.

It ruled that the per-person dollar amounts awarded were “reasonable, if not modest.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Neufeld was released late last year after he criticized a trustee who posted sexual content online.

On November 24, 2025, Neufeld turned himself in at the Chilliwack Law Courts after he was unable to pay fines for criticizing the election of school trustee Carin Bondar, who made sexually explicit “science” videos.

The complaint against Neufeld was made by the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation on behalf of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association.

According to the Tribunal, Neufeld had made discriminatory comments against “LGBTQ” teachers over a five-year period.

The total award amount of $750,000 is to be distributed among members as part of the suit by the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association within six-month period.

Ruling a disgrace but is ‘not fiction. It is Canada’

Reaction to the Tribunal ruling came swiftly from Canadians who have been fighting the most extreme aspects of LGBT activism.

Popular podcaster and online commentator Viva Frei blasted the ruling, noting how it’s not “fiction” but reality in Canada.

“This is not fiction. It is Canada,” Frei wrote on X.

“Unreal. But reality in Canada.”

“The Tribunal has declared that all British Columbians must believe in gender identities,” wrote child protection activist Chris Elston, known as BillboardChris, on X.

It has been reported that Neufeld told Elston that “he will be applying for a judicial review/appeal of this at the BC Supreme Court.”

Elston said that the government “set it up” against Neufeld.

“It’s quasi-judicial, focused on our provincial human rights code, which is very political and obviously contains garbage like gender identity. He is appealing to the BC Supreme Court,” he added.

Dallas Brodie, a British Columbia MLA for the OneBC Party, blasted the ruling, noting the Tribunal is nothing more than a “left-wing political enforcement arm of the BC NDP government.”

“The BC Human Rights Tribunal needs to be abolished. It is merely a left-wing political enforcement arm of the BC NDP government and their activist allies,” she wrote.

“They punish brave people like Mr. Neufeld for standing against gender theory being pushed by the government.”

Neufeld’s legal battles began after a 2022 recorded Zoom meeting with Action 4 Canada when he referred to Bondar as a “strip-tease artist.” Despite serving as a trustee for K-12 students, Bondar has publicly posted sexually explicit content online.

Her videos include “science lessons” on animal sex with vulgar and graphic depictions of sexual fetishes. In 2014, Bondar published a video of herself swinging nude on a wrecking ball that aimed to promote the idea of evolution by natural selection.

Regardless of the online evidence, the courts favored Bondar during the defamation lawsuit and ordered that Neufeld pay $45,000 in damages.

Those wanting to support Neufeld can do so here .

