Former Canadian school trustee will challenge $750k fine for speaking against gender ideology

Barry Neufeld was jailed after being unable to pay the massive fine he received simply for speaking out against LGBT ideology and the perversion of children.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Former Canadian school board trustee Barry Neufeld, who spoke out about the biological fact that there are only two genders and was cancelled for it, said he will fight a $750,000 fine given to him by the British Columbia human rights tribunal.

Neufeld, a former Chilliwack, British Columbia, school trustee, in speaking with the media, said that the “unjust decision” handed to him by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal on February 18 will be challenged.

In a statement to the media , Neufeld noted how he would really like to see “an LGB group and a group representing de-transitioners intervene as well, since members of those groups who I called to testify on my behalf at the BCHRT (Human Rights Tribunal) hearing were denied doing so.”

Neufeld said he is hoping to raise enough money for the legal challenge with the help of the Rights and Freedoms Fundraising Society .

His lawyer, James Kitchen, has told local Canadian media that while Neufeld’s fine was a surprise to him, they will fight the ruling.

“The tribunal was not impartial,” said Kitchen, adding it was “to be expected.”

Kitchen said that one member of the tribunal is a promoter of “gender ideology” and that the ruling was biased.

When it comes to a legal challenge of the ruling, Kitchen noted how it will take some time and that it all comes down to the judge in the case. He said the case could eventually end up at the B.C. Supreme Court, but it will be a slow process that will take years.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Neufeld criticized a pro-LGBT school trustee for posting sexual content and also spoke about the biological fact that there are only two genders.

The Tribunal concluded that 24 of Neufeld’s publications constituted “discrimination” and “hate speech.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Neufeld was jailed late last year after he criticized a trustee who posted sexual content online.

On November 24, Neufeld turned himself in at the Chilliwack Law Courts after he was unable to pay fines for criticizing the election of school trustee Carin Bondar, who made sexually explicit “science” videos.

According to the tribunal, Neufeld had made “discriminatory” comments against “LGBTQ” teachers over five years.

Pro-life Conservative MP in House blasts ‘kangaroo court’ fine for Neufeld

Neufeld has had Conservative MPs, and even the party leader, Pierre Poilievre, come to his defense.

Indeed, just a day ago, pro-life Conservative MP Andrew Lawton spoke in the House of Commons in defense of Neufeld, noting how a forthcoming Liberal Bill, C-9, threatens the free speech of Canadians.

“British Columbia school board trustee was fined $750,000 for the egregious crime of saying there are two genders. These are the same kangaroo courts that the Liberals’ Online Harms Act empowers,” he said.

“It’s the same regulation of emotion that Liberal Bill C-9 supercharges. The Liberals claim they will uphold freedom of expression, but still have not said whether they will acknowledge and accept the Federal Court of Appeal ruling that they violated the constitutional rights of Canadians by invoking the Emergencies Act. Will they commit now to giving up on their censorship agenda and letting Canadians live their lives and speak their minds?”

In reply, Minister of Transport Steven Mackinnon claimed the Liberal government has “no censorship agenda” and then blasted the Freedom Convoy as an “illegal occupation of the downtown of our capital that people wanted gone.”

As for Poilievre, as reported by LifeSiteNews, he recently blasted the human rights tribunal ruling against Neufeld, calling it “Insane and Orwellian.”

Share









