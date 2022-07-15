Former CBC journalist condemns outlet for ‘canceling one whole side’ of the COVID jab debate 

Veteran reporter Marianne Klowak said that the national broadcaster is 'no longer committed to truth and honesty.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – A former Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) journalist has revealed that the public broadcaster deliberately skewed its reporting on COVID-19 inoculations.

Marianne Klowak told investigative reporter Trish Wood during a July 2nd episode of the Trish Wood podcast that CBC News began “canceling one whole side of the debate” as the experimental COVID-19 jabs became available across the world.

“I tried to push through a number of stories that were censored and canceled. We were no longer committed to truth and honesty,” Klowak told Wood.

The three-decade veteran CBC reporter said that in June 2021 she saw a real shift in the broadcaster’s attitude towards presenting both sides of a debate.

“This was at the time [when] Israel was reporting links between the Pfizer vaccine and heart inflammation,” she continued, adding that she herself had voiced concern over the safety of the experimental injections.

“What if this becomes another thalidomide?” she had asked her managing editor and the executive. “… We should be very cautious about getting on this bandwagon.”

“We were not giving the public the information that they had the right to know, to make a decision based on informed consent, and that’s where things started to spiral,” Klowak told Wood.

In one of her articles, Klowak cited the Canadian COVID Care Alliance, a group of medical experts questioning the distribution of the inadequately tested vaccines, especially to children.

However, a copy editor suggested that the Toronto Health Unit should have a look at it. The Toronto Health Unit attacked the credibility of the Canadian COVID Care Alliance while failing to respond to their data and research. Klowak was then dumbfounded when she was asked to remove this source in her article and instead add two pro-vaccine voices supported by the Toronto Health Unit.

“So, at that point, I went back to management,” Klowak said.

“I said, ‘You know what? I can’t do this. What you’re asking me to do is journalistically unethical. It’s manipulating information. This doesn’t sit well with me’,” she continued.

“It was just dishonest. It was a dishonest thing for me to do. It was immoral for me as well because not only were we cancelling credible voices, we were violating our own principles of balance and fairness.”

Similarly, the CBC refused to publish stories of those injured by the vaccines, doubting the credibility of the stories, or spinning them to promote vaccinations.

During one interview, a woman told Klowak she began suffering from pericarditis within two days of getting vaccinated. The woman stated her condition caused her to struggle with daily activities. CBC editors asked Klowak to spin the story to support vaccinations, but she refused.

“This was the most profound form of gaslighting,” Klowak said.

“You had a [person with a] vaccine injury, and yet we were hesitant to believe what they were saying was true — that they could have possibly had this experience.”

Klowak was particularly disturbed that the CBC focused on stereotypes of the vaccine hesitant and condemned them as anti-vaxxers, “feeding fear, and anger, and division.”

The former CBC employee further revealed that the media outlet’s coverage of the Freedom Convoy was heavily biased and contradicted what she personally witnessed at the Convoy.

“The way that group was painted and portrayed was just, you know … I was just left speechless, thinking, ‘Really? Really? Do you really think these people are criminals and white supremacists? Really?’ It was just so disturbing to watch,” she said.

Klowak left the CBC in late 2021, and she is not alone. In January 2022, journalist Tara Henley quit for similar reasons, saying, “Those of us on the inside know just how swiftly — and how dramatically — the politics of the public broadcaster have shifted.”

“To work at the CBC in the current climate is to embrace cognitive dissonance and to abandon journalistic integrity,” she added.

“It is to allow sweeping societal changes like lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and school closures to roll out — with little debate. To see billionaires amass extraordinary wealth and bureaucrats amass enormous power — with little scrutiny.”

To listen to the whole interview with Marianne Klowak, please click here.

CBC is not the only media outlet to have lost its integrity and credibility in recent years. A June poll showed that most Canadians have become increasingly concerned that political leaders and media are “purposely trying to mislead people.”

