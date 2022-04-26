Former CBS reporter takes job as Planned Parenthood’s first news director

(LifeSiteNews) — A former CBS News reporter who covered abortion issues for the network has a new job as Planned Parenthood’s first “senior director of news content.”
“Thrilled to be joining Planned Parenthood full-time on this exciting new project,” Kate Smith announced on Twitter on Monday. “Much, much more to come.”
✨ personal news ✨
Thrilled to be joining Planned Parenthood full-time on this exciting new project. Much, much more to come. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Xwv5eue0FH
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) April 25, 2022
Pro-life and conservative organizations and individuals pointed out that Smith has a history of promoting the abortion agenda while acting as a neutral reporter for CBS News.
Alexandra Marr, a reporter covering abortion for National Review, shared an article she wrote in April 2020 that referred to Smith as someone who “poses as a neutral reporter, smuggling her support for abortion into her work and sacrificing her objectivity for scoops from prominent abortion-rights groups.”
Marr referred to Smith as “an advocate for abortion rights who exploits her perch at CBS to disguise as fact the opinions of the country’s most radical abortion-rights activists” and called her “Planned Parenthood’s ambassador to CBS.”
Almost exactly two years ago, I wrote a piece called “Planned Parenthood’s Ambassador to CBS News,” critiquing the work of Kate Smith, who billed herself as a reporter covering “abortion access.” Today, Smith announced she’s joining Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/G6C2E8MjrE
— Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) April 25, 2022
She “pos[es] as a reporter and construct[s] articles that more closely resemble press releases for the nation’s most powerful abortion-rights advocacy groups,” Marr wrote.
“Her time flacking for abortion-advocacy groups under the guise of straight reporting will have prepared her well for her new role,” she wrote in a new piece on Monday.
Others agreed that Smith’s advocacy for the abortion industry began while she worked as a reporter.
“She did such a good job helping the abortion rights movement they hired her away. More of this please!” Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project tweeted. “From doing abortion propaganda for @CBSNews to doing abortion propaganda for the top Abortion chain…is this what you aspired to do when you were a little girl?” pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha asked.
From doing abortion propaganda for @CBSNews to doing abortion propaganda for the top Abortion chain…is this what you aspired to do when you were a little girl? https://t.co/zZpJPJuMqn
— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) April 25, 2022
Newsbusters’ Tim Graham called it the “Least Surprising ‘Revolving Door’ Move Ever.”
“I remember getting notes from several reporters upset with me saying Kate Smith has been nothing but a propagandist for the abortion industry at CBS and now this,” conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted.
Last July, Smith left her job at CBS News and announced officially she supported abortion.