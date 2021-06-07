Former CDC director claims he has had death threats from fellow scientists for suggesting COVID originated in Chinese lab

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON D.C., June 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that he received death threats following his public comments about the possibility of COVID-19 having originated and escaped from a laboratory in China.

Robert Redfield served under former President Donald Trump as the director for the CDC from March 2018 through January 20, 2021.

In March 2021 Redfield made headlines when, during an interview with CNN, he expressed support for the idea that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.

“I’m of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory — escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine: science will eventually figure it out.”

Speaking to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Redfield said that it was “not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.”

He stopped short of accusing China from having deliberately leaked and spread the virus, however, explicitly stating that he did not imply any “intentionality.”

“It’s my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology. I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time, that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission.”

With normal transmission of pathogens from animals to humans “it takes a while for it to figure out how to become more and more efficient in human-to-human transmission,” Redfield stated.

“I just don’t think this makes biological sense,” he stated, referring to the theory that COVID-19 spread by accident, from a bat to humans. Various mainstream media reports have consistently promoted the idea that COVID-19 originated in an animal market in Wuhan, where it accidentally passed from bat to human.

However, these comments appear to have earned Redfield the anger of some who watched the interview. In comments to Vanity Fair, the former CDC director said that he has received death threats from fellow members of the scientific community in response for his televised comments.

“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis. I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,” Redfield said.

At the time of Redfield’s comments, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it deemed the lab leak suggestion to be “extremely unlikely.”

“The findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” stated the WHO’s food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek.

However, since Redfield’s March comments, many within the mainstream media have now begun discussing the possibility of the lab leak origins of COVID-19.

In a recent opinion piece, Dr. Joseph Mercola commented on this, saying that many “legacy journalists” now find themselves in an “uncomfortable position” having previously “insisted [that] SARS-CoV-2 made the jump from bats to humans at one of Wuhan’s open-air wet markets” and having “slandered and censored… anyone who discussed the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 coming from a lab”

Back in April 2020, China expert and founder of the Population Research Institute Steven Mosher, examined the possibility of COVID’s laboratory origins. “Actually, the ‘most likely source’ of the coronavirus is not just one animal but two, whose distinct but related species of coronaviruses were isolated from their hosts and then pieced together in the lab using recombinant technology to create a new and much more infectious variety,” Mosher wrote.

Mosher was subsequently censored by Big Tech for this argument, when Facebook labelled an article he wrote for the New York Post on the laboratory origins of COVID, as “false information.”

