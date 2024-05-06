Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reveals he is suffering from COVID vaccine side effects

Chris Cuomo, who pushed the experimental COVID vaccine on CNN during the so-called pandemic, seems to have completely reversed course, recently revealing the shots made him 'sick' and vowing to continue reporting on the effects of the jab.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — In an interview with a vaccine-injured nurse practitioner, pro-vaccine former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed that he too was injured by the COVID shot.

During a May 3 interview, Cuomo, who is known for pushing COVID regulations and the experimental vaccines, admitted that he is suffering from side effects from the shot while discussing the censorship of those harmed by the shots with nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage.

“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, a.k.a. side effects,” Cuomo said in his opening. “But nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away.”

“But the problem is, people like Shaun and me and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work, and their lives, and their feelings physically are not going away,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

During the interview, Barcavage recounts being injured within “15 to 20 minutes of my first dose” which he received in 2020.

“I had parestesias, with numbness, tingling, up and down my injected arm that over days spread to my face and my eyes,” he explained.

Barcavage visited a neurologist who was unable to diagnose his illness but recommended he take a second COVID shot as the hospital was likely to mandate it.

“Everything in my medical mind and in my bones was telling me if you have a reaction after something, don’t do it again,” he explained.

However, Barcavage stated that “the pressure was immense, and when 3 weeks rolled around, I got a second dose.”

“After that everything blew up,” he outlined. “I went from being a healthy 100% healthy fully-functioning nurse to a complete downward spiral of health. I had a myriad of symptoms.”

According to Barcavage, what surprised him the most was the lack of healthcare and research into his condition.

“I thought after I was injured there would be people to help me,” he stated. “I reached out to the NIH, the CDC, the FDA. I got no answers. No one wanted to touch it. I got token responses back or no response.”

Cuomo admitted that discussing vaccine effects is “bad PR.”

“Nobody is going to be patted on the back for saying, ‘Yes, Sean’s right. there’s side effects on some of the vaccines or all of the vaccines,'” Cuomo explained. “Nobody wants to say that because it’s all political now.”

However, Barcavage pointed out that “the censorship and the hiding of it [vaccine injuries] is actually fueling vaccine hesitancy.”

“Sean, I can’t help you because I’m no clinician,” Cuomo said at the end of the interview. “I’m sick myself. But I’m working with people who are working on this, so I’ll make sure that we’re in touch right after the show, and I’ll help any way I can.”

“I’ll connect you with my clinicians, and maybe you can share different protocols and things that may help,” he promised. “But I will never stop reporting on this. All I’m doing is just beating the drum for a 9/11-style commission to figure out what worked and what didn’t and what questions need to be answered because it’s not over.”

Cuomo’s promise to pursue the truth behind the COVID vaccines is a 180 degree change from his promotion of the experimental shots when their first became available to the public in 2020.

Yeah, he is a really great guy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i5g9j4Xrjb — bit3me (@bit3me3) May 4, 2024

Cuomo was also a staunch supporter of COVID regulations, despite being exposed for insisting to his viewers wearing a mask is of utmost importance while refusing to wear one himself.

However, since the vaccine rollout, excess deaths have skyrocketed in countries where the mRNA vaccines were administered en masse. Similarly, CDC recently disclosed 780,000 new reports of serious side effects from the shot.

The latest conservative estimate is that over 17 million worldwide died from receiving the injections making this the worst man-caused medical catastrophe in history.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











