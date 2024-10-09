Former CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed for blasphemous comments about St. Joseph

Don Lemon reimagined on a podcast with Michael Steele the Nativity story as a homosexual's attempt to live in a strict society.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested that St. Joseph was a “gay guy,” reimagining the Nativity story as a gay man’s attempt to live in a strict society.

In an October 3 interview on the Michael Steele podcast, the openly homosexual Lemon blasphemed St. Joseph, father of Jesus and husband to Mary, claiming that he could have been “gay.”

“Maybe Joseph was this sort of gay guy who said … ” Lemon said, laughing as Steele told listeners to pick themselves “off the floor.”

Lemon, who was fired from CNN after reports surfaced that he threatened a co-worker and disrespected other colleagues, continued his blasphemous story, speaking as he imagined Joseph would have thought when he heard Mary was carrying the child Jesus.

“I don’t want her to die or be stoned to death,” he said, speaking as Joseph, “or whatever because she got pregnant and she’s not married…and then I am not married, or whatever. So, okay, this is kind of perfect.”

“Because he was an older gentleman, unmarried gentleman,” Steele added.

“Yes, and so it’s kind of perfect,” Lemon responded. “And so he took her out of her town and took her to Bethlehem.”

“And he got out of that town, too!” Steele added.

“I’m just saying,” Lemon said, explaining that he views the Bible as “mythology,” “allegories,” and “lessons” rather than historical events.

Lemon’s comments are not only blasphemous but directly contrary to Matthew 1:18-25, which explains Joseph’s decision to marry the Blessed Virgin after she told him she was pregnant with Jesus.

While Joseph was initially surprised by Mary’s revelation and planned to dismiss her quietly, he determined to care for Mary and the Christ Child after an angel appeared to him in his sleep.

“Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit,” the angel told him. “She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

According to Sacred Tradition, Joseph and Mary were celibate in their marriage, therefore fulfilling both the callings of virginity and parenthood.

It’s unclear why Lemon chose to blaspheme the Holy Family, but it could have arisen from a desire to justify his homosexual lifestyle, especially after being called out on it by Conservative commentator and Catholic convert Candace Owens.

“You are in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe marriage can be between two men,” Owens told Lemon in a recent interview.

“Well, that’s certainly an opinion,” Lemon captioned a clip from the interview.

“The Bible is not an opinion,” Owens responded in a repost of the clip on X.

Many X users affirmed their support of Owens’ biblical view on homosexual “marriage,” including actor Kevin Sorbo, who responded to Lemon’s post, “She’s right.”

Similarly, Lemon’s blasphemous comments were roundly condemned on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many daring him to blaspheme Mohammad in a similar way.

“Don Lemon’s claim that Joseph was gay, undermining Christ’s divinity, is pure attention seeking cowardice,” one user commented. “If he had real courage, he’d suggest the same about Muhammad, but he won’t … knowing Muslims might retaliate. Instead, he targets Christians, counting on their peaceful response.”

“Liberalism is a mental illness,” another wrote.

