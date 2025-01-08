Former Conservative Party leader explains why Trudeau’s intent to resign ‘changes nothing’ for now

Andrew Scheer pointed out that the Liberals 'still love Trudeau’s policies, they just hope voters are fooled by changing the face on the election posters.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Former Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader and MP Andrew Scheer offered insight into why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent announcement that he “intends” to resign will just “trick Canadians” into thinking a new leader would be better.

“Trudeau’s resignation changes nothing. Here’s why: Every Liberal MP supported Trudeau’s disastrous policies that hiked taxes, drove prices up, doubled housing cost and unleashed crime in our communities,” Scheer wrote Monday in an X post after learning of Trudeau’s plan to resign.

Scheer noted that Trudeau is not being “pushed out” by his caucus because they don’t like him or disagree with him, but they are “panicking now because their own jobs are at risk.”

“They still love Trudeau’s policies, they just hope voters are fooled by changing the face on the election posters,” he observed.

“The Liberals will try and trick Canadians into thinking a new Liberal Leader will bring change. The truth: It will be just more of the same no matter who leads them.”

Scheer noted that the reality is that whoever becomes the Liberal Party’s next leader, and thus PM, there will be nothing but “more carbon tax hikes, more inflationary deficits, more woke divisive policies, more weakness on the world stage.”

“And for Canadians? More price and tax increases. More poverty and hardship. More tent cities. More crime and chaos. Only a Conservative government will provide relief for Canadians! Today changes nothing. Only a carbon tax election will bring change!” he wrote.

Trudeau announced Monday that he plans to step down once a new Liberal Party leader is chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24. This means, for the time being, he is still serving as PM, but all parliamentary business has been stopped.

The Liberal Party will now hold a leadership race to choose a new head, who will by default become Canada’s next Prime Minister.

Trudeau’s announcement came only a few weeks after Chrystia Freeland resigned as Finance Minister.

Canadian politicos rejoiced at the news, but many observed that he should have resigned and called an election at the same time.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) praised the news Trudeau will eventually be stepping down as prime minister and head of the Liberal Party, thanking “God” that the nation’s most “pro-abortion” leader will soon be gone.

One upside of Trudeau halting parliament is that troublesome bills such as his “Online Harms Act” also died due to parliament being suspended.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre cautioned Canadians that Trudeau’s announcement that he intends to resign really changes “nothing.”

“Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving, but what has really changed,” he said in a video message posted to X.

The most recent polls show a Conservative government under Poilievre would win a super-majority were an election held today.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, when parliament eventually resumes, all opposition political parties have vowed to topple the Liberal government at the first available chance, which will likely be voting against the Throne Speech.

