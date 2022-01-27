News

Former contemplative sister encourages us to trust in God’s plan

Stephanie Mader, LifeSite's newest marketing assistant and a former contemplative sister, joins the Ladies of LifeSite to discuss her journey.
(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Ladies of LifeSite, Reba is joined by Stephanie Mader, a former contemplative sister who now works in LifeSite’s marketing department.

Describing her journey back into the world after seven years of contemplative silence, Stephanie called it a “jarring” experience that required a year and a half of readjustment. But from that readjustment period she gained an even greater appreciation of God’s providence.

With that in mind, Stephanie provides a message of encouragement to all our listeners: God will not fail to take good care of us, even if it’s not in the way we think He should.

Listen to the full episode:

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other like-minded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

