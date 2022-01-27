Former contemplative sister encourages us to trust in God’s plan

Stephanie Mader, LifeSite's newest marketing assistant and a former contemplative sister, joins the Ladies of LifeSite to discuss her journey.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Ladies of LifeSite, Reba is joined by Stephanie Mader, a former contemplative sister who now works in LifeSite’s marketing department.

Describing her journey back into the world after seven years of contemplative silence, Stephanie called it a “jarring” experience that required a year and a half of readjustment. But from that readjustment period she gained an even greater appreciation of God’s providence.

With that in mind, Stephanie provides a message of encouragement to all our listeners: God will not fail to take good care of us, even if it’s not in the way we think He should.

