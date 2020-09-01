Former Dem vote ‘fixer’ says election fraud rampant, will spark ‘war’ in November

PETITION: Urge state legislatures to scrap universal mail-in ballots and help protect the vote! Sign the petition here.

September 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Stealing elections by manipulating mail-in ballots is a very real danger, according to a longtime Democrat “fixer” who told his story to the New York Post over the weekend.

The individual, who requested to remain anonymous, claims to have rigged mail-in ballots “on a grand scale” for “decades,” according to the Post, which says it has verified his identity, past crimes, and history of political consulting work.

“His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State,” the Post’s Jon Levine wrote. “Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks.”

“There is no race in New Jersey — from city council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” said the fixer, a former Bernie Sanders supporter.

The fixer explained that photocopying ballots is simple enough, as real copies have no security features, but return envelopes do, so real ones have to be collected from actual voters.

“He would have his operatives fan out, going house to house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service,” Levine reported. “The fraudster and his minions would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water” to loosen the glue, then simply replace the real ballot with a fake one and reseal the envelope. “Five minutes per ballot tops,” the fixer said.

The whistleblower added that in some localities postal employees actually serve as a fraud operation’s “work crew.” If an anti-Trump postal worker serves in a neighborhood where “95 percent are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.”

Other effective methods include “helping” nursing home residents fill out their ballots (a “gold mine,” per the fixer), bribing homeless people to vote for a certain candidate, and even sending operatives to impersonate voters at polling places (based on public records revealing who tends to sit out elections). He also revealed that ballots his people have fixed are subtly marked in such a way (such as a bent corner) that Democrat volunteers at county elections boards know not to challenge them.

President Donald Trump set off a firestorm in May when he tweeted that mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections would be “substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.” Many have attempted to discredit Trump’s comments as a conspiracy theory, but evidence suggests there is ample cause for concern, from former New York City elections commissioner Alan Schulkin (a Democrat) admitting in 2016 that vote fraud is widespread, to a New Jersey judge vacating the results of a city council election over charges of election fraud.

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes … could be enough to flip states,” the anonymous fixer warned the Post. “This is a real thing. And there is going to be a f***ing war coming November 3rd over this stuff … If they knew how the sausage was made, they could fix it.”