Former Democrat mayor gets just 6 months in jail for child porn possession

Democratic mayor in Oregon gets light sentence for serious sexual crime against children.

BEAVERTON, Oregon (LifeSiteNews) — A former Democratic mayor of a town in Oregon has been sentenced to just six months in prison for possessing child pornography.

“Dennis ‘Denny’ Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, was sentenced to federal prison today for illegally possessing child pornography,” the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week.

“Doyle, 74, a Beaverton resident, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. Doyle was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to his victims,” the January 24 news release stated.

The sentence is quite small considering that the DOJ originally said in March 2022 that Doyle faced “a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release.”

The DOJ explained further in its recent news release:

According to court documents, in late January 2022, the Beaverton Police Department was notified by a local business that a USB thumb drive containing possible child pornography had been found. The business provided the thumb drive to law enforcement, and it was determined that did indeed contain child pornography. Additionally, the drive contained personal photographs that appeared to belong to Doyle. Law enforcement also determined the images of child pornography were downloaded onto the thumb drive between November 2014 and December 2015, while Doyle was serving as the Beaverton mayor.

Doyle admitted to the possession of child pornography, according to the DOJ.

Doyle not only served the Democratic Party as a mayor, he also helped financially support its activities. The disgraced mayor gave hundreds of dollars to the Oregon Democratic Party and Senator Jeff Merkley’s campaign, according to contributions data.

Child pornography and the sexualization of children continues to remain an issue. Current U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson faced heated questioning during her confirmation hearing due to her lenient treatment of child porn users.

As a judge, Jackson gave “lightest possible punishments in each [of the child porn] case[s],” the New York Post reported.

In one example, Jackson gave a light sentence to a distributor of child porn who reportedly had photos of infants and toddlers

“I don’t find persuasive the government’s arguments concerning why they think that this is a particularly egregious child pornography offense, which means I struggled to find a good reason to impose a sentence that is more severe in this case,” Jackson said, according to court transcripts.

Another criminal was left off with minimal punishment by Jackson, only to be resentenced later by the judge when the sexual abuse was caught again with child porn.

An advertising campaign from luxury clothing and accessory brand Balenciaga drew criticism for its overt sexualization of children.

“The media have no interest in covering the sexualization of children. Their interest – and it’s a very intense interest, tellingly so – is in destroying anyone who complains about the sexualization of children or who even notices it,” Tucker Carlson said in response.

Share











