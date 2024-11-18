Former Disney animator sentenced to 25 years for sex trafficking, child pornography

Bolhem Bouchib, whose credits include Lilo & Stitch, both Incredibles films, Ratatouille, and more, was found guilty of paying Filipino women to rape and abuse girls averaging between the ages of five and 10 for him to view via the internet over the course of nearly a decade.

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) – A former Disney/Pixar and Dreamworks animator was sentenced to 25 years in a French prison on sex trafficking, child rape, and child pornography charges for availing himself of websites through which he remotely directed the sexual assault of children as young as two years old for his own amusement.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that 59-year-old Bolhem Bouchib, whose credits include work on Lilo & Stitch, both Incredibles films, Ratatouille, and last year’s Elemental, was found guilty of paying Filipino women to rape and abuse Filipino girls averaging between the ages of five and 10 for him to view on the internet over the course of nearly a decade, paying as much as $1,000 per livestream between 2012 and 2021.

On one side, “you have the graphic designer who amazes children (…) then on the court side, Bohlem Bouchib is a pedophile director who writes his own films of’ horror,” advocate general Philippe Courroye said. Bouchib had confessed to his “horrible” and “disgusting” crimes, but his defense argued he should be shown leniency in light of his supposed “psychological evolution” since his 2021 arrest.

Babel added that, in addition to serving his sentence and paying restitution to the victims, Bouchib will be barred from working with children upon his eventual release and be closely monitored for another 20 years.

This is not Bouchib’s first offense of this nature; in 2014 he was placed on the French sex offender registry for molesting the eight-year-old daughter of his then-partner, although he only served two years’ probation.

“I think Disney/Pixar and Dreamworks may need to explain why they didn’t conduct background checks,” the Disney blog Pirates & Princesses reacted. “If you have never been caught, your check will be clean. However, he was caught and was on a registry, yet he was working on Disney and Pixar films.”

Disney has long been the subject of speculation about seeming subliminal imagery or risqué references in some of its films. In recent years, accusations that the company blurs boundaries between children’s entertainment and adult sexual proclivities have become impossible to deny, along with an unmistakable activist bent.

Once a unifying cultural institution, over the past decade Disney has steadily infused left-wing politics into the army of entertainment properties it owns, such as appeasing LGBT “representation” demands in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, normalizing transgenderism and same-sex unions in animation aimed at younger audiences, firing and publicly defaming conservative actress Gina Carano, selling LGBT “pride” merchandise, using properties such as Star Wars and Snow White as vehicles for feminism, and more.

In 2022, a series of internal videos leaked in which Disney executives and creators openly declared their intentions to inculcate children with LGBT dogma via their film and television projects.

Among those revelations were executive producer Latoya Raveneau boasting of a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” that involves “adding queerness” to children’s programming; production coordinator Allen March explaining his team has a “tracker” to ensure they create a sufficient number of “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters”; “diversity and inclusion” manager Vivian Ware explaining the company has purged the terms “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” from its theme parks to create “that magical moment” for gender-nonconforming children; and more.

While much has been made of the financial toll taken by Disney’s “woke” approach to Star Wars and Marvel not resonating with fans as well as its failed battle with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as public lip service by CEO Bob Iger about toning down the company’s role in the culture war, this summer conservative journalist James O’Keefe released undercover video confirming nothing has changed.

“It’s the unspoken thing for children to see LGBTQ content,” Walt Disney creative marketing director and drag queen Amit Gurnani told an undercover journalist. “Bob Iger is not axing LGBTQ content at all (…) I’d love to get a drag queen at Disneyland (…) I’m sure that would happen at some point.”

Share











